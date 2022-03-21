Ollie was all smiles during his first swimming lesson. Instagram

Cam was equally as excited over his son's first aquatic experience, writing alongside the footage: "33 seconds of pure joy & elation in the pool!😍🤗.

"You know there’s ultimate enjoyment when you constantly get an open mouth full of water.. Both of us! 😂," he mused.

He finished the post by reflecting on the significance of the milestone.

"Loved every second of Ollie’s first swimming lessons & something I’ll never forget! ❤️."



Cam said he "loved every second" of the milestone. Instagram

The touching glimpse into this father-son bonding moment was met with plenty of acclaim from Cam's fans.

"This is awesome - the pure joy 🙌🙌," one follower noted.

"Oh little man is loving it! 😍," another added.

"He's so lush ❤️ .. he'd going to be a wonderful swimmer, he's got all the confidence 👏 x x x," a third penned.

Cam first hit screens on season six of Married At First Sight where he was paired with Jules Robinson.

Cam and Jules welcomed Ollie in 2020. Instagram

After wedding on-screen, the couple defied the reality TV odds and are still together, welcoming their first son Ollie in 2020.

Despite moving on from their reality TV days, Cam is forever thankful for the circumstances which brought him and Jules together.

"We always say we’re so grateful for how Jules and I met," the star told our sister publication WHO in 2021.

"It has been a magical journey and we certainly look forward to showing Ollie how his parents met one day, that’s something that no one’s ever going to take away from us."

