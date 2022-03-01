Arachnophobes, look away. Instagram

Zooming in on the spider moving its legs, Cam asked "What's it doing? Is he licking his fangs?" before panning the camera to the mirror to show his face of distress.

The hashtags #dinnertime and #pleasenotus also accompanied the footage.

The next clip showed Cam and his wife Jules Robinson in bed, as the former wrote: "I'll protect you @julesrobinson82."

"Honey, it's OK, we'll be safe tonight," Cam told his sleeping wife. "I'll take the first shift, you take the second one."

Clearly not as disturbed by the lurking arachnid, Jules told her husband to shush, and the stories ended there... so we can only assume the spider won the battle.

Cam and Jules originally met on season six of Married At First Sight. After wedding on-screen, the couple defied the reality TV odds and are still together, with a son named Ollie.

Despite moving on from their reality TV days, Cam is forever thankful for the circumstances which brought him and Jules together.

"We always say we’re so grateful for how Jules and I met," the star told our sister publication WHO in 2021.

"It has been a magical journey and we certainly look forward to showing Ollie how his parents met one day, that’s something that no one’s ever going to take away from us."

