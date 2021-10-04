Now that's what you call a picnic! Instagram

"Throwing some colour into restricted picnics.. 🌈☀️🌈," Jules wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of colourful photos from the day in question.

Due to COVID, the only guests who make an appearance are the birthday boy and his parents... and the giant masked baby (who could probably get a gig on the next season of The Masked Singer).

Cam also took to his Instagram to share a close up shot of Ollie, with him and Jules, who recently celebrated a three-year anniversary, standing colourfully in the background.

"Proud parents😍Sunday Celebrations for Ollie’s first selfie🥳😂," Cam joked.

The former cricketer followed up the post with a video of clips from throughout the day.

In the footage, Ollie looked on intrigued as a watermelon-costumed Jules and the masked baby danced around him.

The birthday boy appeared more than pleased as he stuffed his face with his green cake. Also featured were a watermelon cake and a chocolatey creation with a tiny baby toy attached to it.

The parents, meanwhile, seemed to be having just as much fun - if not more - than the guest of honour - sipping on some champagne, dancing, and delighting as they helped Ollie down a small wooden slide.

Not to mention the absolute feast of seafood, burgers and cakes that lined the picnic table - this was definitely the picnic to be at.

All we can say is, if this if what Cam and Jules manage to create during COVID restrictions, we can't wait to see what they come up with when their creativity can roam free.

Happy birthday to Ollie!