True Blue Heeler Cordless Robot Pool Cleaner, $499
No need to pool your clean manually with this robot. Plus, it's cordless so you don't have to worry about getting it tangled up! The perfect way to get your pool ready for Christmas without having to lift a finger.
Which you can save on, here.
Marquee 7 Piece Steel Sling Back Outdoor Setting, $234
For less than $300 you get a seven-piece set, including six chairs and one table! Now's the time to upgrade your table which has been better days, with an outdoor setting that will impress the in-laws.
Ozito 1400W 210mm 8¼" Corded Compound Mitre Saw, $80
Dad will love this Christmas present for his next project and he won't know it's under $100! With its powerful 1400W motor he'll be able to saw through anything he wants, plus it's lightweight with an aluminium base.
Which you can save on, here.
Full list of deals in the Bunnings Black Friday sale
Here is the full list of Bunnings Black Friday deals for 2023.
Outside
- True Blue Heeler Cordless Robot Pool Cleaner, $499
- Marquee 7 Piece Steel Sling Back Outdoor Setting, $234
- Keter 3 In 1 Cool Bar / Table, $89
- Saxon Camping Kit, $5.50
- Jumbuck 45cm Portable Firepit Set Anders, $89
Tools
- Ozito 1400W 210mm 8¼" Corded Compound Mitre Saw, $80
- Marquee 300L Anthracite Outdoor Storage Box, $55
- Ozito PXC 18V Cordless Drill & Blower 2.5Ah Kit PXCDBK-250, $99
- Wagner W100 Wood And Metal Paint Sprayer, $59
Indoor
- Pet Zone 18L Aquarium Starter Kit, $35
- Mistral Digital Bladeless Fan with Remote, $49
- Monkey Vision The Cube Wifi Smart Camera, $29
What stores are having Black Friday sales in Australia?
Alongside Bunnings, you'll find that most major retailers will have sales earlier than Black Friday on November 24th and through to Cyber Monday on November 27th.
