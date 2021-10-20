"We just wanted to say a massive thank you for all your messages." Instagram

The engaged couple later shared a video of themselves visiting their sons in the NICU ward, saying they'll have another update on their health in a few days' time.

Melissa and Bryce announced the safe arrival of their two children exclusively to New Idea on Monday, with the first-time father gushing over the newborns while revealing all the details of their unexpected arrival.

"We had planned to spend the weekend building the nursery and setting things up for the twins, but that all changed early Saturday morning," the controversial MAFS alum said.

"Even though the boys have arrived early, they're doing really well and are getting the best care possible." Instagram

"Even though the boys have arrived early, they're doing really well and are getting the best care possible.

"The staff at Frankston Hospital were amazing with Liss making her feel comfortable and we can't thank them enough for all their efforts!

"The boys are going to spend a few weeks in NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit), they're responding well to treatment and are squeezing our fingers which is the best feeling in the world."

WATCH: Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson's gender reveal party. Story continues below.

Bryce posted a video on Monday morning showing Melissa in hospital, with the new mum saying: "Today we were planning to start establishing the nursery but here we are. Big shock, very early."

"I'm only 29 weeks so they're very, very early."

Bryce added: "They didn't want to stay inside and play, they wanted to come out and meet us in the real world."

The couple, both 32, have taken fans along every step of their pregnancy journey, from the babies' gender reveal in August to Melissa's many obstetrician appointments.

This story first appeared on our sister site, Now to Love.