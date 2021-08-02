Melissa and Bryce have dished on their "unique" baby names. Instagram

"We've got a list of about 10 boy and girl names, and because we're having twins, we need two of each. So yeah, I think we're pretty set," Melissa explained.

Bryce then added that the shortlisted names were "very unique".

"I guess that's kind of a real testament to our relationship," Bryce said. Yes, indeed.

Just last month, Melissa shared a 12-week ultrasound video to her Instagram. And her followers couldn't help but notice the same thing.

While the newly-engaged couple have remained tight-lipped when it comes to the gender, many fans in the replies suggested that, from what they saw in the video, they believed Melissa was having at least one girl.

"One is 100% a girl going by the sonogram ❤️❤️," a fan suggested.

"I think I see a little girl in there if I go on the nub theory from when I was pregnant!!!!" another added of the nub theory, which examines the genital tubercle, which can be spotted on the lower abdomen of babies. The tubercle or "nub" will either turn into a penis or a clitoris. Many believe if you study the way the nub is growing in the 12-week scan, you can figure out the gender.

"I have had four girls and I'm pretty sure I saw girls too ❤️ Either way, so special, congratulations guys you are blessed ❤❤" a third wrote.

Meanwhile, others were asserting that the twins looked like they were in the same "sac", suggesting they might be identical.

Of course, this is all just speculation and we won't know for sure until Melissa and Bryce confirm it themselves.

The couple exclusively told New Idea they were engaged and expecting twins last month.

“It’s all happened very fast,” Bryce admitted to us at the time.

“It’s been a whirlwind, but we’re so incredibly happy,” added Mel, who pointed out that their twins will be a world first for the TV franchise.

