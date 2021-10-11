Bryce and Melissa took their followers along with them for their 5D baby scan. Instagram

As they sat in the waiting room of the hospital, Bryce posed a "serious question" to his fiancée, saying: "Out of the twins, who's going to get dad's beak?"

Fans of the couple were then greeted with a montage of the scan, where you can make out the little faces of the babies.

Once leaving the hospital, an emotional Melissa wiped her tears as both parents fawned over how cute their little boys are.

The MAFS couple announced they were expecting in July this year. Instagram

"We can’t wait," Bryce told the camera. "And the good news is, they’ve got Liss’ nose."

The video ended with an announcement that the babies are due in December of this year.

Bryce and Melissa, who met on season eight of MAFS in controversial circumstances, first revealed they were expecting twins exclusively to New Idea in July this year, while at the same time also divulging the news that they are headed for the aisle.

WATCH: Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson's gender reveal party (Article continues after video)

“It’s all happened very fast,” Bryce told us at the time.

“It’s been a whirlwind, but we’re so incredibly happy,” added Mel, who pointed out their twins will be a world first for the TV franchise.

In August, the couple revealed they had already shortlisted a bunch of "unique" names for their babies.

"I guess that's kind of a real testament to our relationship," Bryce said.

Want your own romance without the reality TV drama? Sign up for eHarmony today!