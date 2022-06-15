Brooke posing in front of her house in Melbourne. Instagram

Brooke gave fans a glimpse of the food served at the gathering, including a Caprese salad, lasagne, pasta, bread rolls, parmesan, rocket, and balsamic salad.

She also shared a group picture of everyone in attendance, featuring her brother Jackson, sister Summer, and her mum Simone Callahan.

Brooke posted a separate picture with her mum in front of a balloon arrangement.

Underneath the post, her family and friends sent her sweet birthday messages.

Jackson shared two red hearts, Simone wrote, "Best day," and family friend Alex Fevola penned, "Beautiful @brookewarne."

One fan commented on her likeness to Shane by writing, "You are the split of your dad," and another supported that statement, "Beautiful. Gosh you're definitely your dad's carbon copy… especially his smile!"

Shortly after Shane passed away from a heart attack in March during a holiday in Thailand, Brooke posted a tribute dedicated to her father.

Alongside a sweet picture of her arms around Shane as a child, she penned, "Dad, this doesn't feel real and doesn't make sense that you are not here with us anymore. It doesn't feel right, you were taken away too soon, and life is so cruel.

"I will forever cherish our final memories together laughing and joking around with each other. We were happy."

She continued to reflect on their relationship, "We were so similar in so many ways, and I always used to joke that I got your genes and about how much that annoyed me! Well now I couldn't be happier and prouder that I have your genes.

"I am lucky and will forever be so proud to call you my Dad forever. I love you to infinity and back, and I will miss you forever."

Brooke's birthday is the second milestone the family has rung in since the famous cricketer's passing.

Jackson threw himself a huge birthday bash for his 23rd, which proved the Warnes will continue living with the same enthusiasm their dad would encourage.

