“I am a First Nations woman who grew up in country and then was disconnected bouncing from home to home. I’ve got a lot of complex trauma and a lot of, I guess, issues,” Brooke continued.

“I needed someone who understood me as a person and you don’t get to explore that in six to nine weeks or whatever it is.

“I needed someone who is a little bit more of a deeper thinker or a bit more emotionally mature and has kind of their s--- together."

Though the reality TV star did confirm that she didn’t regret her choice to begin a relationship with Darvid.

“I don't regret the choice. I feel like you're just so in it,” she revealed.

However, she said she wished she’d had more girls on her season, which was the first to feature both men and women as contestants, given Brooke is bisexual.

“And in all honesty, I partly wish that I had more options for girls, because I would have, you know, I think the men that it chose were more like, too masculine for me,” she said.

“Like I like a soft femme guy, like someone who's a bit more emotionally mature and a bit more intuitive.”

Brooke and Darvid began a relationship at the end of her season of The Bachelorette, but a few days later, it had been revealed that Brooke’s older sister had passed away in Brooke’s home state, Western Australia.

Brooke and Darvid could not be together at the time, given they had to keep their relationship a secret while the show was airing.

Darvid moved in with Brooke once their finale aired, but the couple then split little more than a month afterwards.