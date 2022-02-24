The reality star is heading to Neighbours! Supplied

"Coming soon to you 😌 My mum and nan would be very proud! 💕"

She's not the first reality TV star to head to Ramsay Street, with fellow Bachelor alum Tim Robarts also enjoying a stint on the show.

Fans were delighted with the news that Brooke would be returning to their TV screens, commenting "How exciting!" and "Bring on Ramsay Street!"

Some even said they'd start watching the show just to see Brooke make her acting debut alongside other fan-favourites like Tim Kano and Zima Anderson.

The Bachelorette took to Instagram to share the news. Instagram

One fan added: "OH MY GOD!!! Well I'm going to go back to watching Neighbours now."

The news that Brooke will be joining the cast comes after weeks of speculation about the show's future amid reports that Neighbours is on the decline.

After news broke that the long-running soap would be pulled off air in the UK, rumours started to spread that Neighbours was facing the axe.

But long-time fans are determined to keep it on the air, taking to Change.org in a bid to save Ramsay Street as filming halts in Australia.

They created a petition to save the show which has since received more than 50,000 signatures, proving Neighbours still has plenty of die-hard fans Down Under.

Meanwhile, former stars voiced their support for the show, including iconic Home And Away and Neighbours actor Lincoln Lewis.

He shared two throwback photos alongside Neighbours stars Ash Brewer and Stefan Dennis from his four-week stint on the show back in 2011.

Lincoln Lewis paid tribute to the iconic series. Instagram

"Was sad to hear of the Neighbours news last week. It's an iconic show that countless people have grown up watching over its 37 years and has provided thousands of jobs for so many within the industry," he captioned the post.

Lincoln said he had an "awesome" time with the cast and crew, and wished them all the best in the future.

"Whatever happens, almost 4 decades of continuous entertainment is something to be massively congratulated!"

So, will Brooke's addition to the cast help keep the show running despite talk it's facing the axe? Only time will tell.

