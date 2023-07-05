Catch up on British TV with BritBox. BritBox

What is BritBox?

BritBox is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of British television shows and films for us to watch here in Australia.

A joint venture between the BBC and ITV, BritBox hosts a wide range of content, including classic and current British TV series, dramas, comedies, documentaries, and more.

How much is BritBox in Australia?

The cost of a monthly BritBox subscription is $8.99–which is cheaper than most streaming services–or you can sign up for an annual subscription for just $89.99 per year.

If you’re looking to save while you stream, then it’s worth considering an annual subscription as it will always be cheaper than the monthly selection over a year’s time.

Is BritBox worth it?

Catering to fans of British television, BritBox is certainly worthwhile for viewers outside the UK to access their programming easily.

Subscribers to BritBox get access to a collection of both well-known and lesser-known British programs, spanning various genres and time periods.

What’s on BritBox in Australia?

From mysteries to histories, comedy to cookery, beloved classics to brand new shows and complete series, there’s much to be found when scrolling through BritBox.

The best shows on BritBox in Australia are A Spy Amongst Friends, Happy Valley, Stonehouse, Vera, Keeping Up Appearances, and Fawlty Towers–just to name a few.

