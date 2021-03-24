"It's devastating,” Bridie Carter revealed she had been impacted by the NSW floods. Instagram

Over the past week, floods have spelled disaster in many areas, with the NSW State Emergency Service responding to 9,700 calls for help and embarking on 870 flood rescues.



It’s not the first time the former McLeod’s Daughters star has faced a natural disaster in her home in Lismore, just outside Byron Bay.

"Where I live, we've suffered through bushfires as well as a drought. Then the rain came, but there was more [bad news] to come," the 50-year-old told TV WEEK in January.

"It was hard to have a concept of time in 2020, because it was very strange."

The former McLeod's Daughters star is currently starring in Home and Away (pictured right with co-star Emily Symons, left). Instagram

Soon after, her livelihood was threatened again when the pandemic forced everyone into lockdown.

"All of it had become a big build into COVID and it was really scary," she said.

"My industry shut down; filming stopped, theatres went dark and no-one knew when it would open back up. That's my livelihood; it's how I support my family."

While Bridie now calls her farm home, the actress has been spending much of her time at Palm Beach in Sydney where she has been filming her new role on Home and Away.

Her character Susie’s web of deceit is set to be exposed in Summer Bay this week. Never a dull moment on those famous sandy shores!