Giddy up, Alex! Supplied

Then: Aaron Jeffery



Aaron played Alex Ryan, the owner of Killarney, neighbouring property of Drover's Run. He was killed in an early episode of the final season after being crushed in a freak accident.

Is there any Aussie show he hasn't been on? Supplied

Now: Aaron Jeffery



Aaron has been a familiar face on Aussie TV since finishing his McLeod's Daughters role. You may have seen him recently in Neighbours, Wentworth, Between Two Worlds, Underbelly Files: Chopper and Janet King.

It's our favourite vet! Supplied

Then: Brett Tucker



Local vet Dave Brewer was played by Brett Tucker for three seasons. He was briefly engaged to Tess (Bridie Carter) before pursuing a relationship with Kate (Michala Banas). Dave eventually sets off for Africa and didn't return to the show again.

He's jetted to the States. Supplied

Now: Brett Tucker



A long-running stint on Neighbours followed McLeod's before Brett set off to the States, where he recently starred in series including The Americans, Mistresses and Station 19.

Oh, Tess! Supplied

Then: Bridie Carter



Oh, Tess! A McLeod's Daughters favourite, Tess became the owner of Drover's Run following the death of her half-sister. She moved to Argentina at the end of season six.

She's still on our screens! Supplied

Now: Bridie Carter



Following her time on McLeod's Daughters, Bridie guest starred in a bunch of Aussie shows and short films. She had a regular role alongside Erik Thomson in 800 Words, which wrapped up in 2018.

We all remember Alex and Nick's mother. Supplied

Then: Catherine Wilkin



Catherine made regular appearances on the show as Liz Ryan, Alex and Nick's mother.

Catherine's had quite the career since leaving Drover's Run. Supplied

Now: Catherine Wilkin



Since finishing her stint on McLeod's, Catherine has landed roles in Outrageous Fortune, NZ-based movie The Weight Of Elephants and in 2016 she was in the Rebecca Gibney led series Wanted. She has also appeared in NZ soap Shortland Street and most recently ABC drama Stateless with Asher Keddie.

Check out the young station hand! Supplied

Then: Charlie Clausen



Check out young Charlie as station hand, Jake Harrison! Charlie had a short run on the show as Becky's boyfriend. The pair leave the show in season three.

From Drover's Run to Summer Bay. Supplied

Now: Charlie Clausen



You're sure to remember Charlie's follow-up role as Alex Kirby in Blue Heelers. He was a regular on Home and Away for five years, until 2017, and played Danny Michaels in the Stan series Wolf Creek.

Gotta love a bad boy. Supplied

Then: Dean O'Gorman



Remember bad boy, Luke? He was played by Dean O'Gorman. However, his short time on the show ended when Luke was sent to jail.

He was full-steam ahead after leaving McLeod's. Supplied

Now: Dean O'Gorman



You may not have recognised him under all the facial hair but, Dean landed the role Fili in The Hobbit trilogy. He's also starred in the Oscar-nominated Trumbo and the second season of Wanted. Most recently you may have spotted Dean in series The Golden Boy and The Bad Seed.

Can you predict this psychic's future? Supplied

Then: Doris Younane



Truck stop manager and psychic, Moira Doyle, was a recurring character in series two to seven.

You may recognise her from a certain comedy show. Supplied

Now: Doris Younane



Her biggest role since McLeod's was as Paula Doumani in political drama Party Tricks, alongside Asher Keddie. She's currently starring in Network 10's Five Bedrooms, with an all-star cast including Kat Stewart and Stephen Peacocke.

From misunderstood to a fan favourite, we all remember Riley. Supplied

Then: Dustin Clare



Dustin starred as Riley Ward from season six, to the end of the series in 2009. At first misunderstand, Riley became a lovable member of the Drover's Run gang, eventually having a relationship with Kate before being involved in a car accident. His body was never found and Riley was presumed dead.

He and Charlie both starred in Wolf Creek. Supplied

Now: Dustin Clare

Dustin went on to star in the US series, Spartacus before returning to Australia to star in ANZAC Girls and Wolf Creek.

She was out for revenge. Supplied

Then: Gillian Alexy



Gillian joined McLeod's Daughters in season six at Tayler Geddes. Tayler headed to Drover's Run to exact revenge on Regan, who she held responsible for her father's death. She remained until the show's cancellation.

McLeod's wasn't the only time Gillian was on our screens. Supplied

Now: Gillian Alexy



After her role on McLeod's Daughters, Gillian went on to star in several shows including roles as Gitta Novak on Damages, and G'Winveer Farrell on Outsiders.

Recognise this lead station hand? Supplied

Then: Jessica Napier



Jessica played young Becky Howard from seasons one to three. She became the lead station hand at Drovers and later left for a new property with her boyfriend Jake.

Jessica just recently starred in Channel Nine's Bite Club. Supplied

Now: Jessica Napier



After leaving the series, Jessica tried her hand at films with roles in Ghost Rider and Safety In Numbers. She's also starred in TV shows including All Saints, Sea Patrol, Janet King, and most recently Nine's Bite Club.

Enjoy your trip around Australia, Terry? Supplied

Then: John Jarratt



John played recurring cast member, Terry Dodge in seasons one to six. Terry and Meg marry and set off for a trip around Australia.

Another Wolf Creek star! Supplied

Now: John Jarratt



During his time on McLeod's Daughters, John scored the role of the terrifying Mick Taylor in Wolf Creek he is currently filming the third instalment of the franchise. He's also since starred in the TV series, as well as landing a small part in Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained.

Hey Johnny... oops, we mean, Matt. Supplied

Then: Jonny Pasvolsky



From seasons five to seven, Jonny played Killarney overseer, Rob Shelton. He later revealed that he was in Witness Protection. Rob left when he realised the hitmen had found him but later returned under the name Matt.

Another Summer Bay boy! Supplied

Now: Jonny Pasvolsky



Jonny's film and TV credits have since included roles in Home And Away, Mr & Mrs Murder, Mortdecai and Picnic At Hanging Rock

Spoiler alert: Harry wasn't Alex's father. Supplied

Then: Marshall Napier



Marshall played the recurring character of Harry Ryan. Harry believed he was Alex's father but later found out his wife was already pregnant when they married.

He's all over Australian television. Supplied

Now: Marshall Napier



Marshall reappears in Australian television frequently, having guest roles in Love Child, Jack Irish and Janet King. He is also a theatre regular, having starred in over 20 plays. He recently penned one of his own, titled Freak Winds.

We're still not over Claire's death. Supplied

Then: Lisa Chappell



Co-owner of Drover's Run with her half-sister Tess, Claire was the life of the series before her death in the third season.



Claire's death went down in history as one of the most iconic moments on Australian television. See what Lisa, Bridie and the series creator Posie Graeme-Evans think of the chilling death scene all these year's later.

Lisa turned from TV to music and theatre. Supplied

Now: Lisa Chappell



After Claire was killed off, Lisa pursued music and theatre. She also scored guest roles in Rescue: Special Ops, The Cult, Agent Anna and NZ soap Shortland Street.

Patrick was quite the wildcard. Supplied

Then: Luke Jacobz



The younger brother of Dave Brewer, Patrick was a wildcard. After taking time away with his mother to focus on handling his bipolar disorder, Patrick returned to the town as a farm hand and mechanic, where he also began a relationship with Tayler Geddes.

He's got the X Factor. Supplied

Now: Luke Jacobz

After McLeod's Daughters, Luke went to Summer Bay for three years as Angelo Rosetti on Home and Away. He then went on to host The X Factor, Instant Hotel, and appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Most recently Luke returned to his Home And Away character, Angelo Rosetta.

Another spoiler alert: Matthew was Alex's younger brother. Supplied

Then: Matthew Passmore



Matthew joined McLeod's in season seven as Marcus Turner. He later revealed he was the younger brother of Alex. When Alex died, Matthew became the co-owner of Killarney and began a relationship with new vet, Ingrid.

From the land down under to the land of the free. Supplied

Now: Matthew Passmore



Following his McLeod's Daughters stint, Matt headed to America where he starred in The Glades and Satisfaction before returning for a role in ABC comedy Frayed in 2019.

We all remember farm hand Kate. Supplied

Then: Michala Banas



Michala joined the show in season four as Kate Manfredi, a former classmate of Jodi. She was a farm hand at Drover's but later left for Africa with Dave.

From farm hand to an upper middle bogan. Supplied

Now: Michala Banas



She has remained a regular figure on Australian telly, scoring roles in Neighbours, Upper Middle Bogan and Nowhere Boys. She appeared on Nine's 2019 drama series Bad Mothers and just last year she starred in Nine's Halifax: Retribution.

It was on-again-off-again with these two. Supplied

Then: Myles Pollard



Myles' character Nick Ryan was the on-off love interest of Tess, and was presumed dead in a plane crash. When it was discovered he was, in fact, alive, he and Tess both relocated to Argentina.

The Summer Bay boys keep on coming. Supplied

Now: Myles Pollard



Myles has since appeared on Home And Away in two different roles and has recently starred in the movie Jasper Jones as well as TV WEEK Award winning drama Mystery Road.

No one can forget Jack's secret daughter. Supplied

Then: Rachael Carpani



Jodi Fountain was Jack McLeod's secret daughter and farmhand of Drover's Run. A romance and short-lived marriage to Alberto, and a shocking paternal discovery were some of her major moments, though they paled in comparison to Jodi's death. She was "killed" in a car explosion so she could enter the Witness Protection Program with Matt.

Rachael's got a lot of gigs up her sleeve. Supplied

Now: Rachael Carpani



She has since scored roles in The Glades, Against The Wall and 800 Words. The actress also appeared in The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee with Paul Hogan.

We'll never forgive Peter for breaking Claire's heart. Supplied

Then: Rodger Corser



Peter Johnson was the (still married) boyfriend of Claire, who broke her heart by not telling her the truth about his wife and three children. Peter was the father of Claire's daughter Charlotte Pruedence Mcleod.

He's starred in many Aussie favourites. Supplied

Now: Rodger Corser



Following his McLeod's role, Rodger has starred in many Aussie favourites, including Home And Away, Rush, Glitch, The Doctor Blake Mysteries and Doctor Doctor. Recently, he's been nominated for multiple TV WEEK Gold Logie Awards.

Stevie Hall once managed Drover's Run. Supplied

Then: Simmone Jade MacKinnon



Simmone played Stevie Hall, who was hired as an overseer to help manage Drover's Run. Stevie and Alex Ryan were married for a short time before Alex's death.

Everyone needs good Neighbours. Supplied

Now: Simmone Jade MacKinnon



You may remember Simmone in Neighbours. She joined as Zoe for a small role in 2012. Simmone was also the presenter of Random Acts Of Kindness in 2009.

Meg was mother-figure of the farm. Supplied

Then: Sonia Todd



Sonia appeared regularly as Meg Fountain in seasons one to five. Meg was the housekeeper at Drover's and is the mother-figure of the farm. Her actual daughter, Jodi, falls out with her when she discovers her true paternity.

Sonia joined her male co-stars in Summer Bay! Supplied

Now: Sonia Todd



Sonia spent four years as Gina Austin in Home And Away before leaving to pursue other projects. Her most recent roles were in Janet King and Rake.

Poor Alberto. Supplied

Then: Ben Mortley



Ben had a short stint in McLeod's Daughters as Alberto Borelli, Jodi's (Rachael Carpani) husband. They were together in holy matrimony for all of a few hours, as she ended the marriage immediately after the wedding. Alberto then headed back to Italy.

He's keeping busy! Supplied

Now: Ben Mortley



After McLeod's, Ben scored a role in Tim Winton's Cloudstreet and has since starred in a number of short films. Most recently he joined 2020 TV series Itch.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.