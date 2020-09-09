Home and Away's Emily Symons (left) welcomes new co-star Bridie Carter (right) to Summer Bay. Instagram

With more than 4,000 likes and what seemed like hundreds of comments, it was clear Bridie's new gig is highly anticipated by fans and fellow stars alike.

In the comments section, fellow actress Lynne McGranger wrote: "Beautiful ladies. Right there."

Meanwhile, Bridie herself also shared a little insight on her first time on set.

"Thank you! Had fun today!" She replied to Emily.

In August, Bridie first revealed news she was joining Home and Away. Instagram

A number of fans also shared their excitement for Bridie's upcoming appearance on the show.

"Loved her in McLeod's Daughters. Can't wait to see her in H&A in Belgium," wrote one.

"Oh wow how exciting! Loved watching her on McLeods Daughters. Can't wait to see her on Home and Away," another reiterated.

Bridie (pictured with co-star Myles Pollard) was a fan favourite on McLeod's Daughters. Channel Nine

Bridie shared news she was joining the Aussie soap with an Instagram post back in August.

The 49-year-old actress shared a windswept selfie on the grounds of Sydney's Centennial park, writing: "Getting blown away in beautiful Centennial Park in Sydney. Very happy to be join the team/family on one of Australia's longest running shows - @homeandaway."

She added: "Very, very grateful in these strange times to be invited into the family fold. After filming today, I sought solace in nature at one of the city's most beautiful green spaces - not being on the farm, I need that! Very grateful for this wonderful public park. More pics and updates to come. Much love, Bridie xxxx."

