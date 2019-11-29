Milly is expecting her second child with her ex, Micah Instagram

Milly also confessed to having "sad" days when she regrets bringing a child into the world without two parents.

"I still have my days that I get sad as I think any parent would ideally love to raise their children with the other parent in a healthy relationship," she wrote.

She also admitted that she felt "anxious" about becoming a single mother.

Milly and Micah split at the end of the show Instagram

Milly and Micah appeared on Bride and Prejudice to repair their troubled relationship, but they split before walking down the aisle.

One person who isn't sad about their break up is Milly's mother, Catherine, who disapproved of her daughter's fiancé, labelling him a "selfish, pot smoking California dreamer".

"Due to his addiction - he is a stoner, a loser - he is not the man that I want for my daughter or the father I want for my grandson," she said on the show.