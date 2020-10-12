Brad refuses to speak to Ange unless officials are by their side at all times. Getty

“It’s no exaggeration to say Brad’s scared of Angie, and he wants professional witnesses with them at all times,” explains an insider.

“He’ll have no issue bringing in the cops if she shouts at him in an abusive way, or gives him cause to believe it’s an unsafe environment in any way, shape or form.

“The tension between these two is unbearable right now, but they still have to sit together and work things out. I’m sure it would be the ultimate revenge to see Angie led away in handcuffs.”

As previously reported, Brad and Ange – who split in September 2016 but have been at each other’s throats ever since – tried resolving their differences with a series of face-to-face meetings at her LA home.

But those peace talks failed and last week the pair’s custody hearing began, with Ange and Brad reportedly giving testimonies over Zoom.

It’s expected the trial will last for at least two weeks. Ange has named 7 witnesses, including domestic violence expert Alyce LaViolette. Meanwhile, Brad has a total of 21 witnesses. Among them is Jillian Armenante, who co-starred with Ange in the 1999 flick Girl, Interrupted.

At press time, some suggested Jillian’s inclusion might be an indication that Brad’s legal team could possibly bring up Ange’s wild behaviour during this time, which included drug use.

Angelina is reportedly still demanding a permanent arrangement that will give her full custody of Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. At 19, her eldest son Maddox is able to make up his own mind where he lives. Her ultimate plan is to relocate her brood from LA to Europe.

However, a source confirmed Brad wouldn’t be settling for anything less than joint custody.

“He is asking for 50/50 custody to be put in place and stay in place,” revealed the insider within Camp Pitt.

“It’s important to Brad that the kids don’t worry about their parents’ current situation and that they don’t feel stuck in the middle in any way.

“Brad has avoided this court scenario for years, and the last thing he would ever want is for this to have a negative outcome for everyone. This is about getting time with the children ... He knows his love and presence are needed.”

