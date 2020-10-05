"Being linked to Brad has already given Nicole's career a huge boost." Getty/Instagram

Other reports believe Nicole is eager to kickstart an acting career, so having Brad on her arm could open a lot of doors in Hollywood.

“Being linked to Brad has already been a huge boost to her career, plus of course it would have given Brad a real kick to mess with Ange by stepping out with a much younger look-alike after everything she’s been putting him through,”says a source.

Meanwhile, we’re told Brad’s conservative Midwestern parents Jane and Bill aren’t thrilled he’s linked to a married woman who’s half his age.

“They’re worried he’s making a fool of himself,” says a second source. “Jane spends a lot of time on the phone with Jen anxiously discussing it. Jane is still close with Jen and is relying on her to keep Brad from falling in with a weird post-divorce crowd.”

Nicole followed the Instagram account @nicobrad2020, which was dedicated to her and Brad.

Brad's parents aren't the only ones who have a close bond with Jen.

An insider previously revealed to New Idea that Brad's daughter Shiloh, whom he shares with ex Angelina, has been “growing closer” to Brad’s first wife.

“Shiloh prefers peace and quiet, and with her brothers and sisters roaring around and her mum juggling a thousand things at once, Shiloh just needed a place to relax,” a source revealed.

“She confided this in Jen a few weeks back, when they were both visiting Brad. Jen has always had a soft spot for Shiloh and feels sorry for her being stuck between two parents, and told her she was always welcome to come and spend time at her place. Shiloh jumped at the chance and Brad was all for it.”

Brad's daughter Shiloh has been growing closer to Jen.

There's even been buzz that Brad's close friend and Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat has volunteered to be a surrogate for Brad and Jen.

“Alia and Brad have become as close as siblings in the past year. He loves her and trusts her as much as any family member, which is rare for him. He usually keeps his cards very close to his chest, but he let Alia in on his fear that he and Jen were worried they may never have a child together.”

During her five-year marriage to Brad, Jen often spoke about how she longed to start a family with the Hollywood hunk.

“We’d definitely love to have two – at least,” she gushed during an interview in 2004.