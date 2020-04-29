Angelina Jolie has been quietly compiling notes for a blockbuster memoir once her divorce to Brad Pitt is finalised. Getty

Lockdown life has opened her eyes the the fact that her children don't expect her to be perfect, something she was striving for.

"Now, in the midst of this pandemic, I think of all the mothers and fathers with children at home. All hoping they can do everything right, answer all needs, and stay calm and positive. One thing that has helped me is to know that's impossible," she penned.

She added that her family has been growing together through the pandemic.

"It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don't want perfect. They just want you honest. And doing your best. In fact, the more room they have to be great where you are weak, the stronger they may become. They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it's the team you build. And in a way, they are raising you up too. You grow together."

The details come as Angelina Jolie has been quietly compiling notes for a blockbuster memoir once her divorce to Brad Pitt is finalised.

“Angelina has sat back and watched as the likes of Demi [Moore] write their stories, and she’s convinced hers will blow those out of the water,” an insider tells New Idea.

“The big challenge is striking the right balance between something meaningful and hard-hitting, without coming across as too sensationalised or bitter.”

According to the source, mother-of-six Ange plans to document how she juggles her successful acting career with world affairs, charity work and parenting, but also the fascinating journey that got her there.

“That means she will write about her love life, her friends and enemies,” the source adds.

“And it’ll certainly give her the chance to have her say for the first time, about a number of people and things.”

The explosive tell-all memoir will be a rare glimpse into Ange and Brad’s 2016 split, which the Oscar winner has seldom spoken about.

“I’m certain that I’m in transition and this is a homecoming; I’m coming back to myself. Because I was a little lost,” Ange told a French publication in 2019.