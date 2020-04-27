Ange will reveal her deepest thoughts in her new memoir. Getty

According to the source, mother-of-six Ange plans to document how she juggles her successful acting career with world affairs, charity work and parenting, but also the fascinating journey that got her there.

Angelina Jolie has been quietly compiling notes for a blockbuster memoir once her divorce to Brad Pitt is finalised. Getty

“That means she will write about her love life, her friends and enemies,” the source adds.

“And it’ll certainly give her the chance to have her say for the first time, about a number of people and things.”

Mother-of-six Ange plans to document how she juggles her successful acting career with world affairs, charity work and parenting. Getty

The explosive tell-all memoir will be a rare glimpse into Ange and Brad’s 2016 split, which the Oscar winner has seldom spoken about.

“I’m certain that I’m in transition and this is a homecoming; I’m coming back to myself. Because I was a little lost,” Ange told a French publication in 2019.

