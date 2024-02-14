The Bluey Book Reads series will be narrated by an all star celebrity line-up. Supplied

The 10-minute episodes will release fortnightly from February 12th until June 14th and will offer youngsters a new way to engage with their favourite Bluey tales.

If you'd like to experience the Bluey Book Reads Series for yourself, simply head to Bluey.tv if you are based in Australia or the official Bluey YouTube channel if you live internationally.

The first episode with Kyle and Dannii Mingoueis already out! Supplied

It's been a huge few months for the blue heeler and his family after it was announced that an extra-long Bluey special titled 'The Sign' would be airing in 2024.

In late 2023, the Queensland Government also revealed that Brisbane would be the new home of a "ground-breaking" immersive Bluey experience that will take visitors on a journey through Bluey's home, life-sized sets, interactive play opportunities, and soundscapes inspired by the beloved animated series.

Most recently, Bluey became the second most streamed title in the United States of America, where it reached a collective 43.9 billion viewing minutes on Disney Plus alone.

