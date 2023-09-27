Grace is being raised in the nature amongst wildlife just like her mum! Instagram

This happy memory is one of many that Bindi holds close to her heart.

"I was surrounded by wildlife, next to the creek, and letting my imagination run wild," Bindi says of the treehouse her father built for her.

"It was there that I felt most connected to nature and my dad. My family would play in the treehouse with me as well which made it even more fun."

"I would reflect my love for wildlife and wild places through play, pretending to be different animals, creating my imaginary worlds, setting up an animal hospital for my plushies," the 25-year-old added.

"My play revolved around connection with nature, I wanted to connect with every species and learn more about them."

The Irwin family reguarly go on camping trips. Instagram

Encouraging her darling daughter to use her imagination through play is something Bindi says she learned from her father's own parenting style.

"I think that combining play and a love for the natural world makes it easy to instill appreciation for animals. From the time I was very young, I loved an animal even more when I learned about it," the wildlife warrior said.

"For example, discovering an animal's movements, behaviours, and environment, helped me to develop a greater understanding and curiosity about the animal."

"Our daughter absolutely loves imagination play and our family is always outdoors which means playtime for us is usually nature-based."

And from photos shared by the Irwin family on their social media of the toddler interacting with animals and enjoying the great outdoors on family camping trips and more, it's clear Grace is a wildlife warrior in the making!