Their family is growing! Instagram

“As we get ready to embark on the New Year, I wanted to write a message of gratitude to my husband,” the wildlife warrior wrote.

“Over 7 years ago I fell in love with his kind heart and smile that lights up the world. In 2021, I will get to watch this incredible man also become the most amazing father to our beautiful daughter.”

The 22-year-old ended the post on an emotional note, writing, “The love I have for my family is infinite.”

Bindi’s beau was quick to comment on the touching tribute, writing, “I love our little family more than anything. Thank you for inspiring me to be the best that I can be. Parenthood is going to be the most amazing adventure and the best part is we’ll embark on it together. I love you so much.”

Looks like they'll waste no time inducting their bub into the family business. Instagram

Bindi and Chandler first met in 2003 when the latter was visiting Australia Zoo and received a tour from Bindi herself.

“It just so happened that Bindi was giving tours that day,” Chandler told People last year. “I’m like, ‘Wow she is amazing’.”

The couple eventually got married in March of this year before announcing they were expecting just five months later.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” Bindi penned underneath a photo of her and Chandler holding a miniature Australia Zoo shirt. So cute!

Since then, the young couple have been delighting fans with regular bump updates which, more often than not, feature some form of wild animal.

Not long now til baby Irwin is born! Instagram

Posing with a koala and tortoise in September, a possum in October and, more recently, two emus in November, Bindi and Chandler are clearly keen to pass on their love for animals to their bub.

And while her latest bumpdate was free of any furry friends, the 22-year-old took the time to compare her 26-week foetus to the size of a shingleback lizard, before thanking her hubby for his support along her pregnancy journey.

“You girls are my entire world,” Chandler penned underneath her bumpdate, “I can’t wait to be a dad.”

And we can’t wait to meet the mini wildlife warrior.

