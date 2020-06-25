Zoe is the most recent housemate evicted but Sarah is still in the running. Channel Seven

There was plenty of footage of the epic challenges this year’s housemates would face, and while it was great for drumming up excitement, it may have also given away who makes further along in the show.

Fans have eagerly pointed out this particular clip of a yet-to-be-aired challenge only shows four housemates competing, suggesting these contestants are the final four who make it to the pointy end of the competition.

Of course this goes without saying - SPOILER ALERT!

Look away now if you DON’T want to know who these housemates are...

Fans were quick to jump on this clip. Channel Seven

Chad Hurst, Daniel Gorringe, Sophie Budack and Mat Garrick all appear in the blink and you’ll miss it clip.

A brief glimpse into another unaired challenge also features the same final four housemates, including what appears to be the addition of Kieran Davidson, Sarah McDougal and Casey Mazzucchelli.

Is this challenge an insight into the top seven? Channel Seven

This year, housemates who win the challenges also win the power to nominate three fellow contestants for eviction.

Noticeably absent is self-proclaimed Queen Bee of the house, and arguably the most outspoken and strategic housemate, Angela Clancy.

Angela’s cunning game play has put a huge target on her back in the house, particularly after the mother-of-two was evicted once already, before being swept away to a secret bunker and saved by Big Brother.