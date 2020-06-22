But, chatting to New Idea the freshly evicted 50-year-old reveals that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Big Brother housemates Angela Clancy and Garth Saville couldn’t have seemed closer in the house.

In tonight’s juicy episode we saw Angela released from the bunker in a grand re-entrance to the house, after which she and Garth swore to keep his involvement in the scheme a secret.

When Garth found himself up for nomination against Daniel Gorringe it seemed as though it would be a close vote.

At the last-minute, however, Xavier Molyneux revealed Garth had been involved in Angela’s first eviction from the house.

Garth was evicted in an epic blindside with a 12 to 1 vote – Angela and the rest of his alliance had turned on him.

“It was a shock,” Garth reveals, “For the people I loved most to blindside me.

But, it’s a game, it was going to happen sooner or later.”