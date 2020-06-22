As Garth said goodbye to his fellow housemates, he managed to land one final blow on Angela, revealing he too had been into the bunker.
“I had nothing to lose. So, I just thought to give them a little bit of drama, let's throw a little grenade into the group and see what happens.”
In fact, he remains friend with almost everyone from the show.
“Since before the show started airing, we were all really close. Everyone was talking every day, but now that the shows on, I think it's almost like the camps have started back up again.”
There’s one surprising housemate, however, Garth says he will not be keeping a friendship with post-show - Angela.
“I just think he's fake. I don’t connect with her as strongly as I do with others.”
“I think she is a little bit of a spoiled rich girl. She says she came to this country with just a suitcase but I’m sure that suitcase was filled with a whole lot of silver spoons and self-entitlement.”
The doting dad, who adopted his seven-year-old son with partner Gavin, may not have won the show, but says he’s a winner in his family’s eyes who have been watching along.
“He gets right into it,” Garth says of his son.
“The first challenge where I won the flag, I hadn’t told him the outcome, but he was getting so excited he said ‘I think you’re going to win!’
As I pulled the flag out of the ice on TV, I pulled the flag out from under the sofa.
He burst into tears and said, ‘I’m so proud of you’.”