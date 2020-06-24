Big Brother's Sarah posted a touching tribute to her late dad. Instagram

The 2020 housemate went on to reflect on her dad’s positive attributes as she continued her touching words.

“So kind, gentle, patient, funny, intelligent (even though I’m smarter) and humble. The man I’ll forever look up to and forever be thankful I have looking over me and my family. I love you Dad . Ooroo”

While Sarah didn’t detail how her father passed, it’s known that the parents of the criminal justice and psychological science student strongly encouraged their daughter to get an education.

Sarah grew up on the poverty line in a family of seven, stressing about money from a young age and working multiple jobs as a teenager to help support her family.

Sarah (pictured with co-star Zoe) is the youngest housemate on Big Brother in 2020. Channel Seven

Early on in the Big Brother competition, Sarah came under fire for bad-mouthing intruder Hannah Campbell after she entered the house.

Behind Hannah’s back, Sarah described the brunette as “rude”, “not nice” and a “try hard” before insisting “I don’t want her in here”.

Sarah’s ally Talia Rycroft also got in on the action, adding, “I feel like she's the type of girl that would get intimated by pretty people.”

After Sarah badmouthed Hannah (pictured), she received death threats from fans. Channel Seven

Posting to Instagram, Sarah later revealed she had received death threats due to her comments and apologised for her words.

“At the end of the day, I'm in this competition to win myself and my family $250,000. I'm only 19 I will make mistakes,” Sarah wrote.



“There is no excuse to give me meaningful hate (let alone death threats) for me playing a game.

“You never know, Hannah and I might end up becoming best friends.”