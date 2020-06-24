If you’ve become obsessed with the revamped Big Brother series it is highly likely you’re also following your favourite housemates on Instagram.
But it appears one housemate, Xavier Molyneux, has a secret account he’s kept hidden from the public.
There’s been a lot of chatter around the mysterious housemate who remains much of a mystery thanks to an obvious lack of airtime.
The 23-year-old paramedic’s presence has been so minimal on screen that fans, fellow housemates and Xavier himself have been making constant jokes, often referring to him as “the blonde guy in the background”.
While Xavier jokes about his anonymity on Big Brother, it appears it is a purposeful decision in real life as a secret Instagram account has been uncovered.
Xavier has grown to Casey in the house.
The account called @eggs_caviar (when said aloud it sounds cleverly similar to Xavier) is followed by many of his Big Brother co-stars including Kieran Davidson and Casey Mazzucchelli.
Xavier coincidentally has “Eggs” the same name which the profile goes by written on his acoustic guitar often seen on his public Instagram account videos.
The dark display picture also has an uncanny resemblance to the blonde housemate.
Furthermore, the @eggs_caviar profile has been tagged in photos of Xavier by his closest friends.
The @eggs_caviar account is tagged in a close friend's photo.
Xavier then appears in the same outfit but with no tag since the account's deletion.
If you’re hoping to try and follow the account you’re out of luck, it has swiftly disappeared from Instagram after it was discovered by PopSugar.