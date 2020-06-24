Xavier has grown to Casey in the house. Channel Seven

The account called @eggs_caviar (when said aloud it sounds cleverly similar to Xavier) is followed by many of his Big Brother co-stars including Kieran Davidson and Casey Mazzucchelli.

Xavier coincidentally has “Eggs” the same name which the profile goes by written on his acoustic guitar often seen on his public Instagram account videos.

The dark display picture also has an uncanny resemblance to the blonde housemate.

Furthermore, the @eggs_caviar profile has been tagged in photos of Xavier by his closest friends.

The @eggs_caviar account is tagged in a close friend's photo. Instagram

Xavier then appears in the same outfit but with no tag since the account's deletion. Instagram

If you’re hoping to try and follow the account you’re out of luck, it has swiftly disappeared from Instagram after it was discovered by PopSugar.

Which, if anything, just confirms our suspicions.