Marley went on Big Brother in the hopes to win for his family. Seven

The beautiful moment was heightened even further with Marley having typed out: "That's funny cause you're mine.. Love you too mum!"

In the screenshot, the reply from Marley had not been sent yet, and he took to his Instagram caption to share some more sweet words for his mum.

"& you’ll always be my biggest," he penned, referring to her being his hero.

He lost his mum to cancer four years ago, and made her a promise that he would look after his dad. Instagram

Losing his mum to cancer four years ago, the 26-year-old hoped to win Big Brother to keep a promise he made to her that he would look after his dad.

And, in a moment he credited his mum for taking care of him from above, Marley was announced as the official winner of Big Brother Australia 2021, where he emotionally embraced his dad and brother as they joined him on the podium.

Now, armed with the winning prize of $250,000, as well as the $10,000 he won from a challenge in the house, Marley can look after his family and keep that promise he made to his mum.

"There were moments towards the end of the challenges where I just know mum was there." Seven

Speaking with New Idea shortly after he took out the top prize, Marley explained how he felt his mum was watching over him while he was in the house, as he was talking to her throughout the final challenge, asking for her guidance.

"There were moments towards the end of the challenges where I just know mum was there. In that ball challenge I was just talking to mum," he said.

"I was like, 'Mum, please get me through this' and we did and I give it all to her and the way that game played out for me, it couldn’t have been more perfect and there’s only one reason it was that perfect and that’s because of her."