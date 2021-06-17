Marley is hoping to win Big Brother for his dad. Instagram

Evictee Katie Williams wrote, "You are a saint Marley boy ❤️ rooting for you always".

Meanwhile, although their final moments together in the house were a bit icy, Mary Kalifatidis also showed her support for Marley's triumph, writing, "So beautiful Marlo. They have done such an amazing job raising such a beautiful soul".

After losing his mum to cancer four years ago, the 26-year-old has previously explained his motivation for winning Big Brother is so he can care for his father.

“We used to watch Big Brother when I was younger, I can hear her voice in my head telling me to go for it, win this whole thing," Marley said on the show.

And with his beloved girlfriend cheering him on every step of the way, there's a very good chance he can make it to the very end.

In addition to sharing this sweet tribute to his parents, Marley also penned a second post to last night's evictee and fellow fan-favourite Tilly, who left the house in the most unlucky of circumstances.

Marley has penned an emotional tribute to his parents. Instagram

Sharing a photo of the pair of them all smiles, Marley lamented Tilly's departure from the house, deeming her to be one of the "kindest" people he knows.

"ARGGGGH 💔 (what a turn of events) i’m hurt man.. really really hurt. & I know the rest of Australia is too. Forget the game for a second and let me just be real. This girl has one of the kindest hearts I’ve ever come across. Her loyal and selfless qualities go way beyond what you’ve just seen in this game," Marley wrote.

"You’re just real til.. and it’s very rare you come across people like YOU in this world! It goes without question that a massive part of how I’m even still standing is because of you.. & I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Truly. We said from the start of this game that “we had each other” and for some reason with you I knew I never had to question that.

WATCH: Big Brother's Nick makes a dig at Mel over her betrayal

He continued: "You’re one of the GREATEST PLAYERS @bigbrotherau has ever seen - socially, physically, bloody idiotically!!! I’m sorry it turned out this way til.. you’re an absolute weapon through & through regardless of this outcome ✨💫💛. I’ve got your back for life now, and you know I mean it. Anyways, I’ve cried enough tonight man so let’s get back to the vibes boys YOLO make sure you throw that damn diamond off a cliff and say hi to tink for me! Can’t wait to party kid love ya to bits xo."

Ever grateful for Marley's sweet words, Tilly was quick to reply in the comments section, writing, "Love you marley boy 😭 thank you so much big chungus ❤️ STUPID F*ING DIAMOND 😢 This is so kind and you have to win this now!!!! The ball is in your court 🏀 and you have a beautiful angel watching down on you. God knows you deserve this!!!! Never did any crap for air time, never told a lie, you are the most loyal person ever and you have a friend in me for life 💖".