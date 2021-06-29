The winner has finally been crowned! Channel Seven

The top three housemates were decided by one final challenge, courtesy of Big Brother of course, during Monday night's episode.

Although he passed the first few obstacles with flying colours, master manipulator Ari stumbled at the final hurdle, eventually losing the challenge to Marley.

After that, Marley was able to choose one housemate to eliminate from the competition, and he sent Ari packing.

As a result, it was Marley, Christina and Sarah Jane fighting it out for the public's favour. And all had their own motivation for taking out top spot.

Marley soon became a fan-favourite due to his heart of gold and heartbreaking backstory.

Losing his mum to cancer four years ago, the 26-year-old has spent his days taking care of his dad.

After the basketballer won $10,000 in a Big Brother challenge earlier in the year, he took to Instagram to pay tribute to both of his parents.

"You two are the only reason I’m in here. The only reason I keep fighting day in & day out," the 26-year-old wrote. "I’m not even talking about in this game, in life.. All I’ve ever wanted to do is give you both the world, thats it. And I won’t stop until I do, I can promise you that."

Meanwhile, Christina has also heralded her parents as her motivation for competing in Big Brother.

Knowing how hard her immigrant parents have had it in the past, the flight attendant told Channel Seven that all she wants is to "give back to her family" so her mum can "live a stress-free life".

Sarah Jane had different reasons for being on the show, telling New Idea she accepted the reality gig hoping to give a voice to the voiceless.

“It’s the people who don’t necessarily have a voice - those are the people I’ve been fighting for and I’m very proud to be there for those people."

Now that it's all over, it looks like Big Brother can shut his watchful eyes and get some much-needed rest... for now.