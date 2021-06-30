She may have competed on Big Brother, but Flex Mami opted out of attending the finale. Channel Seven

But for fans who were at least hoping to get a glimpse of Flex at the finale on Tuesday night along with the other evicted housemates, another blow was to come.

Flex gave the big night a miss, but there’s a very good reason why.

Responding to fans questioning her on her Instagram about her whereabouts, Flex revealed why she wasn’t on stage for the finale.

Marley Biyendolo was announced as 2021's winner. Channel Seven

“Had the option not to go because of COVID I was on the show for such a little amount of time, that I felt like I wouldn’t be compromising the finale by taking the precaution and staying home,” she revealed.

Although the live finale went ahead in Sydney, the city is in the midst of a two-week mandatory lockdown due to a flare up of COVID.

That didn’t stop the Big Brother housemates and host Sonia Kruger gathering at Sydney’s Horden Pavillion – and social distancing – as Marley Biyendolo was crowned as this season’s winner.

He beat out rivals Christina Podolyan and Sarah Jane Adams to nab the victory and the $250,000 prize.

WATCH BELOW: Big Brother's Marley reveals his motivation for being on the show