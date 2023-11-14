And only a few episodes in, some of our housemates have already pulled their eyes off the prize....and onto each other.
Whilst the 2023 season of Big Brother was filmed a year ago, the winner of this season has been kept hush-hush by Channel Seven - but that doesn't mean eagle-eyed fans haven't placed their bets!
Fans have flocked to platforms such as Sportsbet to share their predictions as to which housemates they stand the test of time in the Big Brother house, avoiding eviction, and securing their spot in reality television history.
Specifically, Louis is a fan favourite to win with odds to win of $2.20.
He is followed closely by sisters Tay & Ari, who are playing as one housemate - with odds of $2.75, with blonde bombshell Minee rounding out the top three with odds of $3.50.
Only time will tell of course if these fan theories are proved correct, we sure can't wait to see how the rest of the season unfolds!