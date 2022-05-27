With strong physical and mental skills, Brenton and Jules are a threat to housemates, both royalty and newbies.
The intruders are not afraid to disrupt the game and the house’s established alliances, which begs the question, could an intruder win Big Brother for the first time ever?
Find out more about our two new contenders below!
Brenton, 26, NSW
Brenton is a Sydney-based actor, model, DJ and entrepreneur. He’s the founder and director of a well-known DJ company as well as a lifestyle brand that makes Australia’s quietest massage guns.
A funny, creative, happy and loving guy, Brenton wasn’t always the person he presents as today. By finding faith and the blessings associated with a Christian lifestyle, he now has a wonderful group of friends, some exciting business operations, a plate full of acting work and a loving wife, Beth.
Brenton goes into the Big Brother house ready to play the game and manipulate any given situation or alliance to get ahead in the game. For Brenton, winning is everything
Jules, 29, NSWJules moved to Sydney from Perth in her early 20s with no job, nowhere to live and no plan. She thought she would let the universe decide and it’s paid off for her.
