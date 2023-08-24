Instagram /@cariuma

9 best white sneakers to shop in Australia 2023

Whether you're a devoted sneakerhead, or simply on the hunt for your new sole mates, we've curated a guide that delves into the trendiest, comfiest and most stylish options out there.

The Iconic

Polo Ralph Lauren Sayer unisex sneakers, $83.80 (usually $119) at The Iconic

Tap into Polo Ralph Lauren's signature heritage style with these best-selling sneakers. Crafted with care from canvas and suede, they're embroidered with the brand's iconic Polo Pony on the side. Perfect for pairing with laid-back denim or chinos, they offer comfort and historical flair all at once.

Myer

Skechers Uno Stand On Air sneaker in white, $159.99 at Myer

Whether you're strolling around town or stepping out for a casual gathering, these sneakers, complete with a hidden one-inch heel and flexible rubber traction outsole, offer both flair and functionality. They're crafted from smooth leather-textured synthetic material and are a perfect blend of classic air-cushioned style and modern comfort.

Glue Store

Puma women's Carina street sneakers, $120 at Glue Store

These white and purple low-top shoes have a stacked midsole for a touch of extra height (and style). Designed with leather uppers, they're super comfortable and durable enough for any type of adventure.

Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger women's essential low-top sneaker, from $100.69 at Amazon

Equal parts stylish and classic, these trainers from Tommy Hilfiger will add the perfect finishing touch to your 'fit. The smooth white leather upper is complemented with a coloured heel tab and gold metal branding.

New Balance

White sneakers, $200 at New Balance

Originally worn by pro basketball players in the '80s and '90s, these popular kicks are simple, clean and true to their legacy. They have a leather upper, rubber outsole and are a popular choice among all genders.

Lacoste

Women's Carnaby Pro BL tonal sneakers, $180 at Lacoste

Lacoste sneakers are always a hit, and these ones are no exception. Offering incredible comfort that can be dressed up and down, one reviewer said they're the best streetwear-style sneakers they've ever owned, having walked all over Europe in them without a hitch.

Converse

Women's CT All Star sneakers, $140 at Converse

Lift your style game with the Chuck Taylor double-stacked sole sneakers. These low-top legends feature a classic canvas upper, a woven 'All Star' tongue label and a rubber toe cap. With added comfort from EVA cushioning, these platform shoes add 38mm of height, while staying true to their iconic heritage dating back to 1917.

The Iconic

Nike Court Vision Alta women's shoes, $110 at The Iconic

With a leather upper, perforated toe cap and adjustable lace-up, these sneakers couldn't be more comfy if they tried. The lifted foam midsole and sculpted heel provide support, while the iconic Swoosh logo emphasises their athletic prowess.

Myer

Windsor Smith Ruby white canvas platform sneaker, $74.96 (usually $99.95) at Myer

The Windsor Smith platform shoes are known for their comfort, easy cleaning and versatile style, making them a must-have addition to anyone's wardrobe. With a 4cm platform sole, they strike a perfect balance between cosiness and fashion-forward design.

