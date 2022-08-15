RELATED: Click Frenzy online shopping scandal erupts

Things To Keep In Mind When Shopping Online

While online shopping is super easy and convenient, there are some things that you should keep in mind. Online shops have added plenty of security features to keep their customers safe and secure, but there are still hackers and scammers out there.

Once you’re in an online shop, the first thing you should look for is whether you’re on the correct website, especially if you followed it from a link elsewhere! A quick tell if it’s a fake phishing site is if the address is misspelled. Another thing to check is if the site is secure; look for a security level, and check if the address is preceded with https:// and not just http://.

Another tip is to only do online shopping when you’re home, that is, when you know that you’re connected to a safe and secure internet connection. There are hackers who can easily intercept and gain access to your personal information if you’re on a public connection.

Just like when you’re shopping offline, don’t immediately buy the first item you see! There are some stores that sell on more than one website, and there’s a possibility that they’re on sale elsewhere. Take the time to canvass a little, unless you’re absolutely sure that you want that skirt, dress, or headband right now and that you’re getting it for a good price.

Best sites for women’s fashion online

There are plenty of shops online that started out as actual, physical stores: Sussan, Wayne Cooper, Portmans. These brands had their start offline, and they have made the transition to online stores as well. There are other online websites as well such as Ezipay, Rosegal, Witchery, and Modcloth that also cater to online shoppers.

Unfortunately, plenty of customers have found that their online experience wasn’t so good, and took to review sites to tell their stories. But despite this, online clothing shopping in Australia still remains popular. Here are our top picks for online shopping:

KOOKAÏ

This Australian-owned women’s fashion label defines the essence of femininity, confidence, allure and independent style. If you're looking for fashionable, high-quality pieces at reasonable prices, then this is the store for you.

The brand was originally founded in Paris in 1983 and in 1992 the Parisian label was introduced to Australia. Ever since its introduction, the brand has been in the wardrobes of women all over Australia.

Boden Clothing Australia

Boden started out in the UK, but it made its way to our shores to become one of the best Australian boutiques. They carry plenty of vintage clothing online, and you can find plenty of good deals in their clearance section. Fun and trendy outfits both for you and your family can be found on their website, so you can save on shipping by shopping in one place.

Lorna Jane

Active ladies rejoice! For activewear that’s durable and comfy, Lorna Jane is your go-to site. They’ve been highly rated in terms of quality, with happy customers praising the excellent fit and comfort of their products. They have commendable customer service as well, whether on or offline. Lorna Jane only ships via express shipping, which means that you get your item faster (which is great!) but can be a bit pricey (the only downside).

Petal & Pup

For chic but cheap closet staples, head on to Petal & Pup. Shoppers are happy to report that dresses that they buy online are true to size and true to colour! But if you happen to have any issues with your items, doing returns with this online clothing boutique is quick and easy with their excellent customer service team.

Ashley Lim

Buying shoes online can be quite tricky, but Ashley Lim makes it easy with their detailed size and fitting guide. Reviews from many different sites attest to this shop’s stylish and comfortable shoes, and many are pleased enough to declare themselves repeat customers! Ashley herself is very hands-on with her customers, so she responds to any questions and concerns herself. If you happen to drop by her shop in Sydney, she might be able to assist you personally!

The Iconic

Looking for local and international brands such as Adidas, Camilla & Marc, Wrangler, and so on? You can find them all in one place here on The Iconic. This has become a one-stop-shop for many teenage girls and young adults. They deliver promptly and are very helpful when it comes to dealing with any possible issues.

Meshki

Whether its swimwear, intimates, or dresses, Meshki carries plenty of gorgeous, quality options. You can either shop by product type or by occasion, making it easy to navigate their site so you can find exactly what you’re looking for. Their items fit true to size and are made of high-quality materials, giving you great value for your time and money.

YesStyle

Unique clothes may be the reason why lots of people are finding shopping on YesStyle addictive. Beyond the usual work and casual dresses, YesStyle also sells cosplay and party costumes, as well as dancewear. They have a section highlighting Korean and Japanese fashion, so if you’re into this aesthetic, then this shop is definitely for you. Reviews tout their products to be of fantastic quality and true to size.

Princess Polly

For last-minute fashion needs, take a look at Princess Polly’s catalogue. They have a large collection of fund dresses, shoes, and accessories – everything you need to build the perfect look. Customers are raving about how quickly they get their orders: it’s possible to get your products the day after you order it! Princess Polly also accepts Afterpay for a lighter shopping experience.

Showpo

Named the 2018 Online Retailer of the Year in Australia, Showpo is one of the more well-known online shops out there. They have an extensive collection of clothes that you can choose from. Due to its fame, it has thousands of reviews, and nearly all of them are about their positive experience with the items and customer support that they received.

Birdsnest

Birdsnest caters to all women: from teenage girls to mature women, from petite females to plus-sized ladies. You can set up an account with them and get style recommendations based on your style profile, or you can simply navigate their website. You can shop by product, or you can shop by occasion, personality, or even body shape!

On the rare occasion that you might need to return anything, they actually offer refunds that aren’t in the form of store credits, unlike others. Their service is impeccable: they respond immediately and act promptly on any concern.

Conclusion

There are plenty of online shops for women’s clothing and fashion out there, making it infinitely easier for you to find what you’re looking for. Whether it’s a cosplay costume or a new office outfit, online shopping will save you from having to make the effort of going to an actual store. Keep in mind the tips that we gave earlier and go shop to your heart’s content!

Lead photo: Clueless, Paramount Pictures