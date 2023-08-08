9 best jeans for women in Australia
Elevate your denim game with these top picks, ensuring both fashion-forward looks and unmatched comfort.
Abrand 94 high slim jeans, $129.95 at Abrand Jeans
Loved by everyone's favourite It Girl, Margot Robbie, these jeans are a best-selling style for all body types. They have a high-rise waist, which falls to a slim-leg style, finishing at the ankles.
They are made with 49 per cent recycled cotton and comfort denim, with a fit that's true to size.
Levi's 501 original jeans, $159.95 at The Iconic
Featuring a timeless straight-leg design and iconic styling, these jeans have served as the very foundation for all jeans ever created since Levi Strauss introduced them in 1873.
They are comfortable, fashionable and can be worn both casually and professionally.
Carpenter jean, $69.99 at Cotton On
Taking inspiration from utility styles, the Carpenter jeans are your new casual favourites.
Crafted from sturdy denim that gets better with wear, they boast statement pockets and exposed stitching. Plus, they're available in sizes ranging from 4 to 24.
Calvin Klein high rise skinny jeans, $111.75 (usually $149) at Myer
With a high-rise design, these Calvin Klein pants sport a super flattering waist that elongates your legs, while effortlessly complementing any outfit.
The denim comes with a touch of stretch, making them comfy for all-day wear.
Abrand A 94 high slim petite walk away, $119.95 at Abrand Jeans
These high-rise, petite, slim leg Abrand jeans are made with a rigid denim for petite builds. Our advice? Size up because they do run slightly small.
The stonewash denim has been through a washing process to curate that perfect 'worn-in' aesthetic that will always look fabulous.
Curve embracer skinny jeans mid vintage, $59.99 (usually $79.99 at Jeanswest)
The curve embracer skinny jeans have been designed and engineered to fit the waist, while hugging the curves of the hips and thighs to create the perfect fit.
Made from a super-stretch indigo denim, and cut with a waistband that won't gape at the back, they will move and flex with you for ultimate, form-fitting comfort.
Cargo low rise wide leg jean, $39.99 (usually $69.99) at Glassons
These cargo-style pants feature a low rise waist, pockets, under knee stitch detailing and a wide leg fit.
Rolla's sailor jeans, $179.95 at The Iconic
Inspired by the body and soul liberation of the 1970s, Rolla's sailor jeans boast a vintage-style fresh face that never goes out of style.
They have a slim fit, are high-rise and finish off with a sailor-wide leg.
Playback authentik trashed jeans, $239.95 at Ksubi
These high-waisted, relaxed straight-leg pants are made from premium rigid denim in a classic mid-blue wash.
The style features ripped knees, Ksubi branding, five pocket detailing and a zip fly.