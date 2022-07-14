Spot the difference! 10/Getty

In a behind-the-scenes interview at the time of filming, the I, Tonya star revealed that the wardrobe for the Neighbours wedding began months in advance.

"I've done an hour and a half fittings at least once a week," the actress said. "I look like a cartoon character like Cinderella or something like that."

The actress also made reference to the princess Rapunzel, and said the dress is "like a fairytale".

Donna made her grand entrance on the back of a ute. 10

"And it's pink," she added. Why yes, Margot, yes it is pink.

You know who else wears pink dresses with tulle? Barbie. The doll was also in a movie called Barbie: A Fashion Fairytale. Soooo, need we say more?

These days, Margot is far away from Ramsay Street as she is busy filming for Barbie. In the Live Action film, she plays, of course, the titular role, alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Fans have delighted to see many behind-the-scenes shots of the actress donning a plethora of pink outfits, including flared pants and a fluro pink leotard. The outfits have even birthed the latest fashion trend called Barbiecore.

Margot on set as Barbie. Getty

In an interview with Vogue, the Australian-born confessed that playing the role of Barbie "comes with a lot of baggage".

"And a lot of nostalgic connections," she added. "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it.

"People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't…'

"Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different."

WATCH: Neighbours' Jacinta Stapleton speaks with TV WEEK on the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards Red Carpet. Story continues.

While leaving her Neighbours days behind, the Wolf Of Wall Street star has by no means forgotten her roots.

As the final episodes of the soap were filmed, Margot sent 37 bottles of champagne to the Melbourne set to mark the end of the era.

"Like everything we did, we did it together. That's a wrap ♥️," Takaya Honda (who plays David Tanaka on the soap) captioned the post.

"Thanks Margot for the champagne. 37 bottles for 37 years. @neighbours."

