Margot's cake is the envy of every Aussie girl. Twitter

Margot plays the titular character in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming live-action Barbie film about a doll expelled from Barbieland for “not being perfect enough”.

It’s hard to imagine Margot “not being perfect”, especially given the glimpses of the film we have seen so far.

Pics of Margot and co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, have lit up social media. We've see them rollerblading in matching fluro outfits and strolling along in incredible cowboy-esque ensembles.

Margot and Ryan exude Barbie-realness. Twitter

The movie hosts a star studded cast including Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Hari Nef, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou and Scott Evans.

Will Ferrell is rumoured to be playing a villain and Simu Liu is believed to be playing another Ken doll after he told The Independent he’d waxed his entire body in preparation for the role.

"It was one of the most painful experiences of my life," he said, “[it was] an education, to say the least."

Margot’s French doppelgänger Emma Mackey also stars in the film - perhaps as a denizen of Barbieland, or maybe as one of Barbie’s sisters?

Unfortunately for fans of Aqua’s masterpiece ‘Barbie Girl’, a manager for the band’s lead singer, Lene Nystrøm, confirmed the song will not be used in the movie.

Margot and hubby Tom are both producers on the film along with Walter Parkes, Robbie Brenner, and David Heyman.

We still have a while yet before its July 2023 release date but hopefully we’ll get more pictures and a trailer soon!

WATCH BELOW: Margot Robbie's Favourite Childhood Books