The secret is toothpaste. TikTok

Apply the toothpaste to your sneakers with a toothbrush and gently scrub from top to bottom.

Scrub from top to bottom. TikTok

Then, use a damp cloth to wipe down your shoes.

And that’s it! Crisp white shoes once again.

Side by side comparison of sneakers using this method. TikTok

Another surprising way to clean your sneakers is with Micellar water. Better Homes and Gardens suggests applying the makeup wonder product to cloth and giving your shoes a good rub down.

Apparently it works on leather rubber and even suede shoes.

If you have cloth or canvas sneakers, like converse, you may need a different approach.

According to Twitter user @sarahtraceyy, baking soda and detergent can be used to clean shoes.

They advise to mix 1:1.5 parts baking soda and detergent. Scrub the mixture onto your shoes with a toothbrush.

Once you’ve done that, rinse your shoes and pop them in the washing machine, making sure to remove the laces and inner soles before washing.

Also, be sure to wash them on the delicate or hand wash setting and consider adding some towels to the load to stop them banging around the machine.

Then, set them out to dry and you should have fresh white shoes.

