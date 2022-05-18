Adults Weighted Blanket. Calming Blankets

Adults Weighted Blanket, $299 from Calming Blankets

Improve your sleep, reduce anxiousness and wrap yourself in the velvety embrace of this weighted blanket.

It has ultra-soft, Minky plush fabric to keep you cosy and warm, plus it’s eco-friendly, durable and washable.

Shop it here.

Giselle Bedding Cotton 2.3KG Weighted Gravity Blanket. Myer

Giselle Bedding Cotton 2.3KG Weighted Gravity Blanket, $43.95 from Myer

Using the therapeutic power of Deep Touch Pressure Simulation (DTPS), this blanket stimulates pressure points throughout the body, thereby contributing to enhanced sleep, mood and relaxation.

It’s also engineered to be between 8% and 15% of your body weight to relax the nervous system by simulating the feeling of being hugged or held.

Shop it here.

Hand Woven Weighted Blanket. Calming Blankets

Hand Woven Weighted Blanket, $419 from Calming Blankets

If you’re after a handwoven weighted blanket with no ties, shifting weights or beads, then this is the one for you.

Its specialised design stretches over the surface area of your body, making it ideal for anyone that weighs over 40kgs.

As it doesn’t trap heat, this blanket is suitable for all climates - use it as a blanket when reading your book or as a secondary blanket when you sleep.

Shop it here.

Adairs Dusty Rose Weighted Blanket. Adairs

Adairs Dusty Rose Weighted Blanket, $179.99 from Adairs

Made with 5 plush layers and ultra-soft fabric, to help create the feeling of being held all night long, this blanket is the perfect companion for cosy nights in.

In addition, the weighted blanket is free from harmful chemicals, odourless and suitable for year-round comfort.

Shop it here.

Heritage 5kg Weighted Blanket Charcoal. Myer

Heritage 5kg Weighted Blanket Charcoal, $89.97 from Myer

This blanket is perfect for enhancing feelings of calm and relaxation while reducing anxiety.

Filled with small glass beads that utilise deep touch pressure, the even distribution of weight across the body promotes a restful and deep night’s sleep.

Shop it here.