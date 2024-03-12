Our Best Prawn Recipes...
20-minute Prawns and Chorizo with Piri Piri Sauce
A super quick recipe!
Air Fryer Prawn Halloumi and Watermelon Salad
The perfect summer salad.
Prawn Mousse with Cucumber and Caviar
The ultimate in decadent starters, just blitz everything together for this ultra-smooth mousse and crown with cucumber and caviar.
Prawn Skewers with Coriander and Lime Butter
Ideal for a barbeque.
Prawn, Lime and Chilli Pasta
The whole family will love this quick pasta dish that pairs prawns with zesty lime and chilli.
Spicy Portuguese Prawn and Chorizo Salad
With a creamy, lemon dressing.
Chilli Garlic Prawn and Tomato Linguine
Packed with flavour, this delicious pasta will be a new favourite...
Creamy Linguine with Prawns
This tasty pasta dish is a special supper for two.
Asian Prawn Salad with Lime and Chilli Dressing
Refreshing and fragrant, you can’t beat limes for adding instant zing to sweet and savoury dishes.
No-Fuss Greek Prawn and Feta Pasta
You won't believe how easy this super yum pasta is!
Chilli Lime Prawn and Cashew Stiry-Fry
The combo of kecap manis (an Indonesian sweet soy sauce), lime juice and rice wine vinegar gives this quick, fresh meal a sticky, zingy hit. Sounds totally delicious!
Mediterranean Prawns
Taste the flavours of the Mediterranean sea with this fresh prawn and vegetable dish. Also sugar-free and low in fat!
Garlic Prawn Linguine
Look no further than this insanely tasty linguine!
Prawn and Potato Salad
Simply cook potato and carrots, then toss with mayo and crème fraîche to create the bed for this fab prawn and crab dish.
Garlic Prawns and Asparagus Risotto
When prawn meets risotto taste buds are delighted.
One-Pan Prawn Fajitas
Have a Mexican night at home with this brilliant one-pan fajitas recipe. With prawns, capsicum and onion, wrap up your spiced medley with burrito wraps!
20-Minute Vietnamese Prawn Dumpling Soup
Beat the winter cold with this super yum, super easy soup!
Roasted Vegetable and Prawn Pasta
There are many great reasons to adopt a Mediterranean diet, and the biggest one is taste! It promotes the use of fresh, flavoursome ingredients – and it’s perfect for people with diabetes.
Prawn Saganaki
A delicious prawn dish in a tomato & white wine sauce, with chilli, garlic & creamy feta cheese. Serve it with crusty bread & lemon for full Greek experience.
Super Easy Prawn, Leek and Lemon Risotto
Made using a rice cooker, this delicious seafood dinner couldn't be any easier!
Marinated Chilli and Lime Prawns
Seafood salads don't come any easier than this. And no cooking required!
Prawn, Coconut and Mango Salad
It's SO easy!
Prawn Chow Mein
Chow down on this tasty chow mein, loaded with yummy prawns and fresh vegies.
20-Minute Honey Garlic Prawns
The easiest dinner you'll cook all week!
Spaghetti with Bacon and Prawns
With bacon and parmesan in the fridge, prawns in the freezer and pasta in the pantry you can make this easy, tasty store-cupboard dinner any night of the week.
King Prawn & Scallop Stir-Fry
Quick and easy Asian stir fry packed with flavour.
Prawn Zucchini and Lemon Orecchiette
Ready in 20 minutes!
Greek Prawn and Bread Salad with Fried Feta
Packed full of flavour!
Prawn Pad Thai
Prawn Pad Thai has never been more tempting now that you can make it yourself!
Prawn And Cashew Stir-Fry
This simple mid-week meal is sure to impress!
Salt and Pepper Prawn Skewers
These will be a hit at your next barbecue.
Prawn Laksa
Spice up your life!
