6 best glass kettles to shop in Australia 2024

Grab a mug and get comfy! Below, we explore some of the best glass kettles on the market.

The Good Guys

Breville Crystal Clear glass kettle

$119 at The Good Guys

Materials: glass vessel and brushed stainless steel power base.

This stylish kettle has a thermal shock-resistant glass carafe, allowing you to keep a watchful eye on things. With a powerful 2400 watts, it also delivers a quick boil, ideal for tea lovers on those busy mornings.

It has over 230 five-star reviews on The Good Guys, with customers praising its ease of use, aesthetic, quick boiling time, reliability and more.

Key features:

Thermal shock-resistant glass carafe

2400 watts for rapid boiling

Soft open lid for safety

1.7 litre capacity

Amazon

Russell Hobbs Brooklyn glass kettle

$93.36 (usually $109.95) at Amazon

Materials: glass vessel and black stainless steel finish.

Steep your favourite tea with the sleek and modern Russell Hobbs Brooklyn glass kettle. This kettle has a beautiful matte black finish with a blue illuminated interior, brightening up your kitchen with every boil.

Key features:

Blue illuminated interior to see boiling status

Powerful heating element for fast boiling

Generous capacity for multiple cups of tea or coffee

Easy-to-clean removable limescale filter

Myer

Sunbeam Morning Frost glass kettle

$89.95 at Myer

Materials: glass and stainless steel.

This frosted glass kettle will add a touch of elegance to your kitchen countertop. But its beauty isn't just skin deep - it also boasts a powerful 2400-watt heating element for fast boiling, plus a convenient handle-activated lid for easy opening.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "The kettle is great. I love the new frosted glass which is a nice change from the clear glass kettle I had in the same series. Fast boil, easy to clean and looks very stylish."

Key features:

Frosted glass design for a stylish touch

Powerful 2400-watt heating element for rapid boiling

Handle-activated lid for easy opening

1.7 litre capacity for multiple cups

The Good Guys

Kambrook 1.5L BPA free glass kettle

$109 at The Good Guys

Materials: glass.

Witness the beauty of boiling water through the BPA-free glass carafe of this kettle, giving you a pure and toxin-free cuppa whenever you want it.

Key features:

German glass carafe

BPA free

Rapid boiling

Wide hinged lid pops open for easy filling and cleaning

Cool touch handle

Fine stainless steel mesh scale filter to prevent scale from entering your beverage

Kitchen Couture Cool Touch slimline stainless steel blue LED glass kettle

$49.95 (usually $99) at Myer

Materials: borosilicate glass and stainless steel.

This elegant glass kettle has a slimline design in stainless steel, accented by a calming blue LED light that illuminates while boiling. The double-walled insulation keeps the outer surface cool to the touch, keeping your hands burn free.

"I bought this kettle for its good looks, mainly - it seemed to be popular, plus was on special," said a reviewer who left five stars. "I am so pleased I did. I can't fault it. It leads with 'Cool Touch' in the description but that wasn't important to me, so I have just boiled it and touched the glass and it is indeed, cool! Great if you have small hands reaching up. It is quiet and seems reliable. We love it."

Key features:

Large, 1.7L capacity

Powerful 2200w for rapid boiling

Reliable thermostat controller

Insulated dual walls that won't burn hands

Dry boiling protection

Concealed cord storage in base

Amazon

Breville The Smart kettle

$197 (usually $249) at Amazon

Materials: brushed stainless steel and glass vessel.

Take the guesswork out of tea-making with The Smart kettle from Breville. This innovative appliance features pre-programmed settings for various teas and coffee, ensuring the perfect water temperature for optimal flavour.

Customers like the quality and appearance of this kettle, praising its various temperature settings and optimal water flow.

Key features:

Five pre-set temperature settings for optimal brewing

Keep Warm function maintains the desired temperature for up to 30 minutes

Soft-opening lid for easy filling and pouring

Fast boiling with 2400 watts of power and a 1.7 lire capacity

Which kettle is best, glass or stainless steel?

When choosing between a glass kettle or stainless steel kettle, consider your priorities.

Glass kettles provide visibility into the water level and boiling process, with some offering temperature control for precise brewing. However, they can be delicate and show water stains.

Stainless steel kettles are often more budget-friendly and may also include temperature control features, but they may not be as visually appealing.

Are glass kettles a good idea?

Glass kettles can be a great idea for those who prioritise aesthetics and want to monitor the boiling process. They allow you to see the water boiling, which can be visually appealing and helpful for timing purposes. However, they may be more prone to breaking than traditional metal kettles, especially if not handled carefully.

Lead image: Amazon

