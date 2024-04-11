6 best glass kettles to shop in Australia 2024
Grab a mug and get comfy! Below, we explore some of the best glass kettles on the market.
Breville Crystal Clear glass kettle
$119 at The Good Guys
Materials: glass vessel and brushed stainless steel power base.
This stylish kettle has a thermal shock-resistant glass carafe, allowing you to keep a watchful eye on things. With a powerful 2400 watts, it also delivers a quick boil, ideal for tea lovers on those busy mornings.
It has over 230 five-star reviews on The Good Guys, with customers praising its ease of use, aesthetic, quick boiling time, reliability and more.
Key features:
- Thermal shock-resistant glass carafe
- 2400 watts for rapid boiling
- Soft open lid for safety
- 1.7 litre capacity
Also available at:
- $109 (usually $159.95) at Amazon
- $129.95 at Breville
- $139 (usually $159) at David Jones
Russell Hobbs Brooklyn glass kettle
$93.36 (usually $109.95) at Amazon
Materials: glass vessel and black stainless steel finish.
Steep your favourite tea with the sleek and modern Russell Hobbs Brooklyn glass kettle. This kettle has a beautiful matte black finish with a blue illuminated interior, brightening up your kitchen with every boil.
Key features:
- Blue illuminated interior to see boiling status
- Powerful heating element for fast boiling
- Generous capacity for multiple cups of tea or coffee
- Easy-to-clean removable limescale filter
Also available at:
- $109 at Myer
- $109 at Betta Home Living
- $110 at Appliances Online
Sunbeam Morning Frost glass kettle
$89.95 at Myer
Materials: glass and stainless steel.
This frosted glass kettle will add a touch of elegance to your kitchen countertop. But its beauty isn't just skin deep - it also boasts a powerful 2400-watt heating element for fast boiling, plus a convenient handle-activated lid for easy opening.
One five-star reviewer wrote: "The kettle is great. I love the new frosted glass which is a nice change from the clear glass kettle I had in the same series. Fast boil, easy to clean and looks very stylish."
Key features:
- Frosted glass design for a stylish touch
- Powerful 2400-watt heating element for rapid boiling
- Handle-activated lid for easy opening
- 1.7 litre capacity for multiple cups
Also available at:
- $79 at The Good Guys
- $89 at Betta Home Living
- $89.95 at Brosa
Kambrook 1.5L BPA free glass kettle
$109 at The Good Guys
Materials: glass.
Witness the beauty of boiling water through the BPA-free glass carafe of this kettle, giving you a pure and toxin-free cuppa whenever you want it.
Key features:
- German glass carafe
- BPA free
- Rapid boiling
- Wide hinged lid pops open for easy filling and cleaning
- Cool touch handle
- Fine stainless steel mesh scale filter to prevent scale from entering your beverage
Also available at:
- $109 (usually $119.95) at Amazon
- $109 at Betta Home Living
- $113 (usually $120) at Appliances Online
Kitchen Couture Cool Touch slimline stainless steel blue LED glass kettle
$49.95 (usually $99) at Myer
Materials: borosilicate glass and stainless steel.
This elegant glass kettle has a slimline design in stainless steel, accented by a calming blue LED light that illuminates while boiling. The double-walled insulation keeps the outer surface cool to the touch, keeping your hands burn free.
"I bought this kettle for its good looks, mainly - it seemed to be popular, plus was on special," said a reviewer who left five stars. "I am so pleased I did. I can't fault it. It leads with 'Cool Touch' in the description but that wasn't important to me, so I have just boiled it and touched the glass and it is indeed, cool! Great if you have small hands reaching up. It is quiet and seems reliable. We love it."
Key features:
- Large, 1.7L capacity
- Powerful 2200w for rapid boiling
- Reliable thermostat controller
- Insulated dual walls that won't burn hands
- Dry boiling protection
- Concealed cord storage in base
Also available at:
- $49.95 at Amazon
- $49.95 (usually $78.95) at Kitchen Warehouse
- $59.95 at Big W
Breville The Smart kettle
$197 (usually $249) at Amazon
Materials: brushed stainless steel and glass vessel.
Take the guesswork out of tea-making with The Smart kettle from Breville. This innovative appliance features pre-programmed settings for various teas and coffee, ensuring the perfect water temperature for optimal flavour.
Customers like the quality and appearance of this kettle, praising its various temperature settings and optimal water flow.
Key features:
- Five pre-set temperature settings for optimal brewing
- Keep Warm function maintains the desired temperature for up to 30 minutes
- Soft-opening lid for easy filling and pouring
- Fast boiling with 2400 watts of power and a 1.7 lire capacity
Also available at:
- $199 at The Good Guys
- $200 at Appliances Online
- $249 at Myer
Which kettle is best, glass or stainless steel?
When choosing between a glass kettle or stainless steel kettle, consider your priorities.
Glass kettles provide visibility into the water level and boiling process, with some offering temperature control for precise brewing. However, they can be delicate and show water stains.
Stainless steel kettles are often more budget-friendly and may also include temperature control features, but they may not be as visually appealing.
Are glass kettles a good idea?
Glass kettles can be a great idea for those who prioritise aesthetics and want to monitor the boiling process. They allow you to see the water boiling, which can be visually appealing and helpful for timing purposes. However, they may be more prone to breaking than traditional metal kettles, especially if not handled carefully.
