MYER

350ml Silver Coffee Plunger, $14.97 (was $24.95) at MYER

Plunger coffee is a the next step up from instant coffee, and it is absolutely delicious. If you can't afford an espresso machine or don't have coffee enough to justify spending that amount of money, this is your next best option for a delicious morning cuppa!

MYER

Mindful Coffee Cup 350ml in Olive/Cream, $14.98 (was $29.95) at MYER

This gift is perfect for your on-the-go friend or family member. This stylish, high quality, ceramic drinking cup helps reduce the use of single use plastics. You'll be helping the environment one coffee at a time!

The Iconic

Coffee + Epsom Body Scrub, $19.95 at The Iconic

Love the smell of coffee? This Coffee + Epsom Body Scrub by Butt Naked not only smells AMAZING, but it also is great for you and your skin. This scrub aids in muscle recovery to invigorate and exfoliate your skin. It can reduce the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks and improves your skins overall elasticity.

Kogan

50pc Primo Espresso Coffee Pods compatible with Nespresso Machine, $23.25 at Kogan

If the person you are buying for already has a Nespresso machine at home, why not surprise them with 50 cups of coffee! This massive bag of coffee pods from Kogan will ensure they won't run out of coffee over the Christmas period.

Amazon

Natural Soy Salted Caramel Espresso Scented Aromatherapy Candle, $28.99 at Amazon

This candle is a great gift for a coffee lover. They can enjoy coffee scents in their house ALL THE TIME, what more could you want? For under $30 this candle is great for a Secret Santa gift.

Gifts for Coffee Lovers under $50

The Iconic

Grande 16oz Reusable Coffee Cup, $44.95 at The Iconic

If you don't mind spending a bit more on a coffee cup, this option is definitely the way to go. With a black sleek finish, this reusable coffee cup is fashionable and practical! The cup is insulated for both hot and cold drinks and can keep you cappuccinos hot for up to three hours.

Amazon

How to make the best coffee at home by James Hoffman, $31.75 at Amazon

Just breaking the $30 mark, this book is a great gift for coffee lovers! "We all expect to be able to buy an excellent cup of coffee from the many brilliant coffee shops available. But what about the coffee we make at home? Shouldn't that be just as good?" This Sunday Times bestseller is the second most gifted item according to Amazon... it will not disappoint.

Kogan

60 pack Baileys Original Nespresso compatible coffee pods, $34.99 at Kogan

The yummiest coffee pods on the market! Infused with Baileys Irish Cream flavouring, these Nespresso compatible coffee pods will delight your senses and elevate your cup-a-joe.

Amazon

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot, $39.99 at Amazon

It's coming into the hot months and hot coffee isn't for everyone around this time. This cold brew maker is another top-tier option... it is the simplest way to enjoy cold brew at home.

Gifts for Coffee Lovers under $150

The Good Guys

Nespresso Essenza Mini Solo, $149 at The Good Guys

This coffee machine is one of the best in the business for this price range. The Nespresso Essenza Mini Solo is The Good Guys' top seller and has a 4.5 star rating out of 1,037 reviews... it sells itself!

The Iconic

Morning Coffee Art Print, $60 at The Iconic

This adorable coffee art print is a great addition to any room of the house. It's cute and it tells the world how much they love coffee... which we know they just LOVE to do. The print comes in three different sizes which means you can have it as small or as large as you want.

MYER

Breville Coffee & Spice Precise Grinder, $99.95 at MYER

If the person you're buying for is trying to up their coffee game, this electric grinder is for them. For a super fresh and tasty cuppa, you can grind your beans right before you make your coffee. Coffee grinders can get quite pricey but with 4.2 stars out of 162 reviews, we know this items is good AND affordable.