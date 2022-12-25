Reindeer biscuits New Idea

Reindeer biscuits are a favourite at Christmas

To help the kids feel like they are joining in on the cooking, have them decorate their own reindeer cookies. This is super easy to do, really fun, and will allow you to continue cooking. You can view the full recipe and method here.

Jigsaw

A jigsaw might seem like an old-school activity nowadays but this is something that kids can do at any age. You will just need to get an appropriate difficulty for their age and this could keep them quiet and focused for hours and feel a sense of achievement at the end.

Jigsaws don't only keep kids entertained but adults too!

Arts and crafts

Arts and crafts don't have to be as messy as the image above, it could be something as simple as a few colouring pens and paper. To make the activity Christmassy, just ask the kids to draw a snowman or a Christmas tree or even their favourite present from Santa.

Christmas day activities for friends

If you are having a kid-free Christmas then you might be looking for some games to play with your friends or family.

Endless games with playing cards!

Most households will already have a pack of playing cards tucked away somewhere, so bring them out and play games including poker, rummy, and blackjack. It is also likely that there will be someone at the table that knows a game nobody else knows, so you might even learn a new game!

Cards Against Humanity

For anyone that has played this game, you will know exactly how hilarious it can be, and for anyone that hasn't played it, it is the perfect game to play with your friends.

Christmas day activities for the full family

There is nothing better than getting the full family together and getting everyone involved in some Christmas day activities.

Monopoly

Monopoly is a classic family game that most people will be familiar with. The only problem is that this game can go on for a long period of time and has reportedly caused family disputes over major competitiveness. All fun and games.

Christmas bingo

This is a game the full family can get involved in and you can make it completely your own. You can get creative and make your own cards or easily find a template online. You also don't need to use numbers but could use Christmas icons instead.

Merry Christmas!