National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

All Clark Griswold wants is to spend the holiday season in the comforts of his own home after two, well-intentioned, but disastrous family holidays. Sadly for the Griswold family (but hilariously for viewers), his quiet Christmas doesn't go to plan.

This delightful Christmas comedy is equal parts hilarious as it is iconic and features slaptick humour, memorable quotes, and chaos at every turn - making for perfect for family-friendly viewing.

Love Actually

If you like us have already watched Love Actually a million, billion times before (okay, maybe that could be a slight exaggeration), you already know what you are in for.

That being said, this movie is a holiday classic for a reason and brings together all our favourite tropes in one heartwarming, hilarious, and emotional festive film with a stellar all star ensemble.

The Holiday

Starring some of Hollywood's most beloved actors, this holiday romance follows two women (Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet) who have both had bad bouts with men.

After swapping houses to get out of their hometowns, they find surprising romances with none other than Jude Law and Jack Black and....you'll have to stream to find out.

Elf

In this heartfelt comedy, elf Buddy (Will Ferrell) comes to the realisation that he isn't an elf, but a human!

Determined to find a place where he belongs, Buddy goes on the adventure of a lifetime and arrives in New York City to find his real family and share some of his infectious Christmas spirit with all he encounters. Hilarity ensues.

Jones Family Christmas

Grandmother Heather Jones (Heather Mitchell) has finally had her Christmas wish come true - her family is all together with her for Christmas.

But before they can settle down together for some festive fun, the family is forced to evacuate due to a fire nearby. Now, the family must band together, and rediscover what matters most - each other.

A Sunburnt Christmas

A family living way out in the outback is facing hard times, and as a result, not feeling very festive come Christmas time.

But that all changes when a strange man dressed as Santa crashes a van full of brand new toys onto their property, and their entire world is turned upside down.

Christmas Ransom

When a beloved local toy store is hijacked on Christmas Eve by a pair of bumbling criminals (akin to Home Alone's 'Wet Bandits') and the owner is held for ransom, it's up to a pair of naughty kids who accidentally stumbled into the store mid heist, and a heavily pregnant security officer to save Christmas for everyone.

Christmas on the Farm

This Stan original romance is set during the silly season and follows author Emmy who is about to be a publishing sensation thanks to her book about life on an Australian farm.

The only problem is - it's not her life, and the CEO of the publishing house and his handsome son are coming to see her country life firsthand.