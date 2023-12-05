A Small Snippet

1. Pooping peppermints

Set your elf up so they're sitting on the edge of the toilet seat. Then, add some peppermint lollies to the toilet bowl to give the effect that the elf is pooping.

2. Elf had an accident!

Sticking to theme of the elf having to go to bathroom, all you have to do is heat up some chocolate in a mug then use a spoon to make it look like the elf got poop on the toilet paper. Then, sit the elf on top of the toilet roll in the bathroom.

3. A special gift from the north pol

Fill up a clear glass with water and drop in a baby carrot. Sit the elf next to the glass and write a sign that reads "I tried to bring you a snowman."

4. Flossy

Wrap your elf up in dental floss and leave a little sign that reads, "Is this how you do the floss?"

Instagram @memphisandwillow

5. Elf the baker

Sprinkle some flour on a cutting board and make the elf do a snow angel.

6. The chef

Sit your elf near a mini frying pan with a spatula and place mini sunny side up lollies in the fry pan to look as though the elf is cooking eggs.

7. Chilling in the tree

Use a face mask and hang it on the Christmas tree like a swing. Sit your elf in the mask and put it's arms above it's head to make it look like they're relaxing in the tree.

8. Getting in shape

Stick two marshmallows on either end of a pencil and lay the elf on the floor with the pencil and marshmallows to look as though the elf is lifting weights.

Instagram @mummy_bis

9. Messy tucker!

Wipe some Nutella around the elf's mouth to make it look as though they've been up to no good in the Nutella jar.

10. I miss the North Pole

If you want to make it a bit challenging for your kids one morning, hide the elf in the freezer. It's only natural for the elf to feel a little home sick on the visit.

11. Look what I found

Position your elf to make it seem like it's rummaging through the couch cushions. Then leave some small items such as coins, lollies or toys next to the elf to suggest that the elf found them in the between the couch cushions.

12. Itchy bottom

This is a funny one for the amusement of both the kids and the adults. Sit your elf in a cup in the bathroom and position it as though he is scratching his bottom with your child's toothbrush. Leave a funny note that reads, "I had an itch so... I borrowed your butt scratcher!"

Getty

Where to buy Elf on the Shelf

Christmas Elves Behaving Badly Elfie, $7, Woolworths

Elves Behaving Badly - 12 Inch Long Legged Elf Soft Plush Toy, $15.99, Amazon

World's Smallest Elf on the Shelf, $10, Kmart

Christmas Grinch Inspired Elf on the Shelf Doll, $16.82, Catch

RELATED: Beauty advent calendars that will make your Christmas countdown extra chic