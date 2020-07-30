Elly and Becky are the next Bachelorette...s. Network 10

In regards to Becky, Kavalee said: "The person that she was with found out she was doing this show from the press."



Ed added that he’d been told by “people deep in reality TV”.



Younger sister Elly rose to fame after appearing on Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor and had signed on to do this year’s Bachelorette before Becky was reportedly approached and convinced too.



According to Ed, Becky’s ex was “devastated” over the surprise announcement.

Channel 10 have been contacted for comment.

Channel 10 made the shock announcement to reveal Elly and Becky in Australia's first double edition of The Bachelorette, promising "Double The Romance. Double The Love".

"I crave a life filled with happiness, adventure and good times. I'm looking for my best mate to share those memories with," Elly says of becoming the Bachelorette. "I feel extremely blessed to be on this unique ride with Becky. Having her love, support and guidance throughout this journey is so important to me and I can't wait to be there for her, on her journey to find love as well."

The sisters are both looking for love. Instagram

While her sister Becky added: "I'm on this journey to find someone who will go that extra mile, to have fun with, and be my best friend.

"I'm so blessed to share this journey with my sister, and I am hopeful that we find our people together," she said.