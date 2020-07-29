Double trouble! Network 10

Elly, who starred on Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor, became a fan favourite as soon as she entered the mansion with marshmallows for roasting.

However, she was sent packing when she raised concerns about fellow contestant Abbie Chatfield who went on to be the season runner-up.

Elly previously told TV WEEK that she'd be keen to take on the job after her shock elimination.

"It would depend where I'm at, at the time, but I'd certainly give it consideration," she said last year.

"If the offer did come up I'd definitely consider it and yeah, I guess time will tell!"

Bachelorette fans were delighted at Ten's choice and flooded the comments with their surprised reactions.

"I'm so excited!! I loved watching Elly!!!" one wrote in the comments.

"I knew something was up!!! She had barely been on Insta!!!" another eagle-eyed fan remarked.

However, not everyone was impressed, with many wondering how the show will work with two Bachelorettes.

"Not sure how I feel about this," one mused.

"I'll prob sit this one out," another wrote.

Elly and Becky hail from the country town of Parkes, NSW and though this is Becky's first venture into reality TV dating, we have a feeling she'll take to it like a duck to water.

"I crave a life filled with happiness, adventure and good times. I'm looking for my best mate to share those memories with," Elly says of becoming the Bachelorette.

"I feel extremely blessed to be on this unique ride with Becky. Having her love, support and guidance throughout this journey is so important to me and I can't wait to be there for her, on her journey to find love as well."

Becky added: "I'm on this journey to find someone who will go that extra mile, to have fun with, and be my best friend. I'm so blessed to share this journey with my sister, and I am hopeful that we find our people together."