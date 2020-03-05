She thanked her supporters, and said she can do better, and will!

'I know I have bigger and better things in store (maybe not bigger actually, Locky is pretty bloody big) but definitely better. ⁣I hope he finds what he’s looking for.'⁣

⁣

She finished the heartfelt post with a little insight to the seriousness of their relationship - they had planned a romantic holiday in April.

'P.S It looks like I’m now going solo to Bali next month. Any takers?'

Brooke's Instagram post was flooded with supportive messages from friends and fans, including TV presenter and former Miss Universe Australia, Monika Radulovic.

'Such a bloody FOOL. You my dear are an absolute ANGEL 100/10 whole package and much better things aka MEN (basically the rest of Australia) are going to be banging down your door!!! Sending you so much love.'

Locky's Survivor arch nemesis, Moana Hope, also commented with a subtle dig at the new Bachie. 'You deserve a Prince Charming. And He will come don’t you worry.'

Even Locky's mate, Lee Elliott wrote, 'Well said, legend.'

The best revenge? Perhaps Survivor star David Genat's comment, 'Paging @bacheloretteau.' His comment earned more than 100 likes in an hour!