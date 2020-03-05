Locky Gilbert didn't accomplish many blindsides on Survivor, but Australia's new The Bachelor committed the ultimate betrayal to his greatest ally on and off screen.
His 'ride or die' - his words - Brooke Jowett has revealed that she learned about her boyfriend's new TV gig like the rest of Australia.
The beautiful personal trainer who was one half of Survivor's 'power couple' - his words, again - told her Instagram followers on Thursday night that his betrayal 'stings.'
Written alongside a smiling selfie with her dog, the personal training began her lengthy post, 'My side of our story. Yes, I’m hurt and a little blindsided (excuse the pun) but I wish the best for Locky, I always will.
'I guess we had different things planned in our heads for what was to come over the next few months but you can’t be mad at someone for doing what they feel is best for them, even if it does sting a little.
'In no way am I or is my Survivor experience defined by Locky or any other man. I was never hiding in his shadow in the game and I won’t be hiding in his shadow now. But I will always cherish those times we shared, it was an amazing life experience.'
She thanked her supporters, and said she can do better, and will!
'I know I have bigger and better things in store (maybe not bigger actually, Locky is pretty bloody big) but definitely better. I hope he finds what he’s looking for.'
She finished the heartfelt post with a little insight to the seriousness of their relationship - they had planned a romantic holiday in April.
'P.S It looks like I’m now going solo to Bali next month. Any takers?'
Brooke's Instagram post was flooded with supportive messages from friends and fans, including TV presenter and former Miss Universe Australia, Monika Radulovic.
'Such a bloody FOOL. You my dear are an absolute ANGEL 100/10 whole package and much better things aka MEN (basically the rest of Australia) are going to be banging down your door!!! Sending you so much love.'
Locky's Survivor arch nemesis, Moana Hope, also commented with a subtle dig at the new Bachie. 'You deserve a Prince Charming. And He will come don’t you worry.'
Even Locky's mate, Lee Elliott wrote, 'Well said, legend.'
The best revenge? Perhaps Survivor star David Genat's comment, 'Paging @bacheloretteau.' His comment earned more than 100 likes in an hour!