Channel 10 has announced there will be two leading ladies looking for love on the next season of The Bachelorette – and already the network has been criticised for its lack of “diversity”. Network 10

“Are you searching for that special someone but just can't seem to find them? Well this could be the beginning of your very own love story!” the website states.

“We are looking for: Single Women and Men between the ages of 23-35.”

While the network is yet to confirm whether the sisters will date the same group of guys or separately, the callout leaves it open for one of the ladies to date women this season.

That said, it could simply be that producers are looking for guys and girls to appear on different versions of the franchise – be it The Bachelor, Bachelorette or Paradise.

“You must be willing and available to be filmed for the duration of the series. Filming will roughly commence mid-June to mid-August of 2020 and may take up to 12 weeks,” the message added.

Following the official announcement on Wednesday, bemused fans took to Instagram to comment on the decision, with many asking how a double bachelorette season might work.

“How the heck is that gonna work? Are they gonna be kissing the same dudes,” one fan wrote, while another person called the decision "weird".

Meanwhile another person added: “Different....unusual.....it might be good?? How is double going to work though? What if one of them likes a guy the other is dating? Awkwardddd.”

The Miles' sisters have assured fans their taste in partners couldn't be more different.

"I’m looking for a man that is keen to keep up with my adventurous lifestyle and is going to push me out of my comfort zone," Elly recently told The Daily Telegraph.

While Becky gave no clue about her orientation, saying: "I’ve most recently been hurt in love, so I’m after someone who I can trust and who is willing to step up and put me first."