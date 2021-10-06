Brooke's Bachelorette season start on October 20. Ten

The trailer starts off with a voice over of Brooke saying: "All my life people have tried to put me into boxes, categories, label me and I think you set your own path.

"Nothing really defines you unless you want it to."

It then cuts to shots of the new singles - men and women - who have been brought into the mansion to win Brooke's heart.

As what looks like the first cocktail party begins, host Osher Günsberg asks the suitors one huge question: "Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready to make history?"

Men and women will be in the mansion, all of them vying for Brooke's attention. Ten

Not only is Brooke the first openly bisexual Bachelorette, she's also the first Indigenous woman in the role. Talk about a major game changer!

The trailer then gives fans a peek into Brooke's road to romance on the show, with clips of her sharing tender moments with a number of the guys and girls.

"It's the same Brooke, just new style and better taste… in men and women!" Brooke jokes in one clip.

There are dates, romantic glances and plenty of kisses - but it wouldn't be The Bachelorette without a bit of drama, right?

Will Brooke finally find true love on the show? Ten

With men and women in the mansion, sparks are set to fly between the suitors and Brooke... as well as the suitors with each other.

"I knew coming into this experience that there might be a possibility the guys and girls would have an attraction to one another," Brooke admits in the clip.

Of course, that knowledge wouldn't make it any easier to see her suitors fall for each other - nor will it make it any less dramatic for us to watch!

The season promises plenty of romance, drama and more, with talk of "rumours", "speculation" and "lies" in the trailer.

Frankly, we can't wait to see where this season will go, but the biggest question is, of course, will Brooke find love? Well, it looks like all signs point to yes!

In the final seconds of the trailer, Brooke can be heard saying: "I'm really and utterly in love. I'm so in love."

But who will she fall for? You'll just have to tune in to The Bachelorette's premiere on October 20 on 10 and 10 Play on Demand.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.